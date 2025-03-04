Breaking News: Must-Read Media Release Unveiled!
VAT Group AG is riding a wave of impressive growth, showcasing remarkable resilience and strategic foresight. With orders soaring by 49% and a robust EBITDA margin, the company is poised for continued success in 2025.
- VAT Group AG reported a significant increase in orders and sales for 2024, with orders up 49% and sales up 6% year-on-year.
- The full-year EBITDA margin improved to 31.2%, with a strong second half exceeding 32%, and a proposed dividend of CHF 6.25 per share remains unchanged.
- Q4 2024 saw orders and sales rise by 13% and 28% year-on-year, respectively, with net sales reaching CHF 283 million.
- The semiconductor market showed signs of recovery, driven by technology transitions and demand from Chinese OEMs, while the Advanced Industrial segment faced challenges.
- VAT expects 2025 to be a year of solid growth, anticipating increases in orders, sales, EBITDA, and free cash flow, with guidance for Q1 sales set between CHF 275 to 295 million.
- The company achieved a record R&D investment of CHF 61 million, representing 6.5% of sales, and plans to open an Innovation Center in Switzerland in April 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 04.03.2025.
ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY
