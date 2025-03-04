AEVIS VICTORIA: Boosted 2024 Revenue & Profitability Surge!
AEVIS VICTORIA SA has demonstrated significant financial prowess in 2024, with a notable 10.9% revenue increase, underscoring the Group's strategic success across its diverse sectors.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported consolidated revenues of CHF 1.057 billion for 2024, marking a 10.9% increase from 2023.
- The Swiss Medical Network, part of AEVIS, achieved a turnover of CHF 808.0 million in 2024, up by 5.1% from the previous year.
- MRH Switzerland SA, the Group's hotel operator, saw a turnover increase of 10.5% in 2024, reaching CHF 188.4 million.
- Swiss Hotel Properties SA recorded a 27.5% increase in turnover, reaching CHF 30.9 million in 2024, driven by higher rental income and an expanded portfolio.
- AEVIS expects a consolidated EBITDA of between CHF 85 million and CHF 95 million for 2024.
- The 2024 Annual Report will be published on 3 April 2025, providing a detailed analysis of the Group's results and strategic outlook.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 03.04.2025.
The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,650EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
