Lindt & Sprüngli Shines with Impressive Sales and Cash Flow Gains
In a year marked by global challenges, Lindt & Sprüngli has emerged with impressive financial results, showcasing resilience and strategic growth across all regions.
Foto: Joaquin Corbalan - stock.adobe.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli achieved strong financial results in 2024, with sales of CHF 5.47 billion and an EBIT margin of 16.2%, despite a challenging environment.
- The company experienced organic growth of 7.8% and sales growth in Swiss Francs of 5.1%, with currency effects impacting results by -2.7%.
- All regions showed growth, with Europe achieving a 9.5% organic growth, North America 5.0%, and the Rest of the World 10.0%.
- The Global Retail business expanded rapidly, with a 16.7% growth in sales and an increase in the retail network to 568 stores by the end of 2024.
- Lindt & Sprüngli plans to increase its dividend by 7.1% and has launched a buyback program of up to CHF 500 million.
- The company is making significant progress in sustainability, with 82% of key raw materials responsibly sourced and a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 04.03.2025.
The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli at the time of the news was 116.400,00EUR and was down -0,17 % compared
with the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 116.600,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
0,00 %
+1,57 %
+5,82 %
+8,58 %
+4,86 %
+20,37 %
+39,40 %
+94,74 %
ISIN:CH0010570759WKN:859568
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte