Lindt & Sprüngli Shines with Impressive Sales and Cash Flow Gains

Lindt & Sprüngli achieved strong financial results in 2024, with sales of CHF 5.47 billion and an EBIT margin of 16.2%, despite a challenging environment.

The company experienced organic growth of 7.8% and sales growth in Swiss Francs of 5.1%, with currency effects impacting results by -2.7%.

All regions showed growth, with Europe achieving a 9.5% organic growth, North America 5.0%, and the Rest of the World 10.0%.

The Global Retail business expanded rapidly, with a 16.7% growth in sales and an increase in the retail network to 568 stores by the end of 2024.

Lindt & Sprüngli plans to increase its dividend by 7.1% and has launched a buyback program of up to CHF 500 million.

The company is making significant progress in sustainability, with 82% of key raw materials responsibly sourced and a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is on 04.03.2025.

The price of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli at the time of the news was 116.400,00EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 116.600,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.





