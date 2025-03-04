Fielmann's FY2024 Financial Preview: Key Insights Revealed
Fielmann Group's financial success in FY2024 paints a vibrant picture of growth and innovation. With sales soaring by 15% to €2.3 billion and profitability up by 23%, the company is on a remarkable trajectory. Strategic expansions and effective cost management have bolstered their market presence, especially in Central Europe. Fielmann USA's impressive €200 million sales, driven by strategic consolidations, underscore their global reach. As they propose a higher dividend, Fielmann's robust performance sets a promising tone for the future.
- Fielmann Group's preliminary financials for FY2024 show a 15% increase in sales to €2.3 billion, with profitability rising by 23%.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to approximately 21.7% at the Group level and 22.8% in Europe, reflecting strong organic growth and effective cost control.
- Significant market share gains were noted in Central Europe, with sales growth of 7% in Germany, 5% in Switzerland, and 10% in Austria.
- Fielmann USA achieved around €200 million in sales, primarily due to the consolidation of SVS Vision and Shopko Optical, with a like-for-like sales increase of 11%.
- The primary eyecare business in Europe generated about €40 million in sales, driven by the introduction of Eye Health Check Ups, which have attracted over 130,000 customers.
- The Management Board has proposed an increased dividend of €1.15 per share for the Annual General Shareholder Meeting, reflecting the Group's successful performance in FY2024.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Fielmann is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 42,00EUR and was up +1,76 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.200,30PKT (+2,31 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.