Fielmann's FY2024 Financial Preview: Key Insights Revealed

Fielmann Group's preliminary financials for FY2024 show a 15% increase in sales to €2.3 billion, with profitability rising by 23%.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to approximately 21.7% at the Group level and 22.8% in Europe, reflecting strong organic growth and effective cost control.

Significant market share gains were noted in Central Europe, with sales growth of 7% in Germany, 5% in Switzerland, and 10% in Austria.

Fielmann USA achieved around €200 million in sales, primarily due to the consolidation of SVS Vision and Shopko Optical, with a like-for-like sales increase of 11%.

The primary eyecare business in Europe generated about €40 million in sales, driven by the introduction of Eye Health Check Ups, which have attracted over 130,000 customers.

The Management Board has proposed an increased dividend of €1.15 per share for the Annual General Shareholder Meeting, reflecting the Group's successful performance in FY2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Fielmann is on 30.04.2025.

