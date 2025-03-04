Continental Boosts Profits & Pioneers 2025 Realignment

Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €39.7 billion in 2024, a decrease of 4.1% from 2023.

The adjusted EBIT increased by 6.6% to €2.7 billion, with an improved EBIT margin of 6.8%.

The company achieved a net income of €1.2 billion, with a slight increase of 1.0% from the previous year.

Continental plans to propose a dividend of €2.50 per share, an increase from €2.20 in 2023.

The company anticipates consolidated sales of €38.0 billion to €41.0 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5% to 7.5% for 2025.

Continental is focusing on value creation and realignment, including the spin-off of its Automotive group sector, to improve earnings despite a challenging market environment.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 68,18EUR and was down -0,60 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.008,50PKT (-0,24 %).





