    Continental Boosts Profits & Pioneers 2025 Realignment

    Continental AG faced a mixed year in 2024, with sales dipping but profits rising, as it gears up for strategic changes and a promising outlook for 2025.

    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €39.7 billion in 2024, a decrease of 4.1% from 2023.
    • The adjusted EBIT increased by 6.6% to €2.7 billion, with an improved EBIT margin of 6.8%.
    • The company achieved a net income of €1.2 billion, with a slight increase of 1.0% from the previous year.
    • Continental plans to propose a dividend of €2.50 per share, an increase from €2.20 in 2023.
    • The company anticipates consolidated sales of €38.0 billion to €41.0 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5% to 7.5% for 2025.
    • Continental is focusing on value creation and realignment, including the spin-off of its Automotive group sector, to improve earnings despite a challenging market environment.

    The price of Continental at the time of the news was 68,18EUR and was down -0,60 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 23.008,50PKT (-0,24 %).


    Continental

    -0,60 %
    -2,35 %
    +2,80 %
    +8,43 %
    -6,89 %
    +6,68 %
    -21,98 %
    -63,70 %
    -14,01 %
    ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900





