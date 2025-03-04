Evotec Advances in Neuroscience with Bristol Myers Squibb Collaboration

Evotec SE announced significant progress in its neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, resulting in a $20 million payment to advance neurodegeneration research.

The partnership, initiated in December 2016, focuses on developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, aiming to slow or halt disease progression.

The collaboration has already achieved notable results, including the in-licensing of EVT8683 (now BMS-986419) by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021.

In March 2023, Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb extended and expanded their collaboration for an additional eight years.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, emphasized the collaboration's strength and its role in building a strong pipeline for neurological diseases.

Evotec SE is a life science company with a unique business model, focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics across various therapeutic areas, including neurology and oncology.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Evotec is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,1300EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1375EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.866,44PKT (+1,99 %).





