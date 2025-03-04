Medios AG: Earnings Surge & Bright 2025 Outlook!

Medios AG reported a significant increase in revenue to approximately €1.9 billion in 2024, a 5.5% rise from the previous year.

EBITDA pre1 increased by around 31% to approximately €79 million, with the EBITDA pre1 margin improving to 4.2% from 3.4% the previous year.

The increase in EBITDA pre1 is attributed to the acquisition of the Ceban Group and internationalization efforts.

Cash flow from operating activities reached a record of around €74 million due to improved operating results and reduced net working capital.

For 2025, Medios AG expects revenue to increase to approximately €2 billion, with EBITDA pre1 projected to rise by 21.5% to around €96 million, improving the EBITDA pre1 margin to 4.8%.

Medios AG is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,270EUR and was up +2,34 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.097,05PKT (-0,68 %).





