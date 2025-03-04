u-blox PointPerfect Live: Precision RTK for GNSS Applications

u-blox has launched PointPerfect Live, a network RTK correction service providing real-time centimeter-level accuracy for high-precision GNSS applications.

The service is designed for industries such as surveying, construction, mining, and agriculture, enhancing productivity and reducing errors.

PointPerfect Live offers fast initialization, achieving operational precision within seconds, and delivers accuracy within 1-2 centimeters.

It is compatible with any RTK-capable GNSS receiver using standard NTRIP and RTCM protocols, ensuring flexible integration.

The service boasts extensive coverage with a robust network infrastructure across Europe and North America.

Initial testing for PointPerfect Live will begin in April 2025, with broader market availability expected in May 2025.

