Founded by Saint Pio of Pietrelcina and inaugurated on May 5, 1956, Casa

Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering"), is a private

scientific research hospital located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Recognized

for many years as one of the best Italian smart hospitals by the Newsweek

ranking, the institution treats over 200,000 patients annually and is considered

a relevant scientific research institution in Europe.





While RWD is increasingly essential for driving medical innovation, access tohigh-quality European data remains complex. This partnership addresses that gapby enabling global researchers to incorporate diverse Italian datasets intoreal-world evidence (RWE) studies, ultimately enhancing inclusion, refiningclinical insights, and improving patient outcomes. Briya's platform adheres toall local and global compliance regulations including the European GDPR andprovides unparalleled access to European RWD."We are thrilled to partner with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza," said DavidLazerson, Co-Founder and CEO at Briya. "Their commitment to excel both inpatient care and research aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerateinnovation through data." This partnership paves the way for increased ex-US RWDuse, which is still in its infancy."Dr. Gino Gumirato, CEO of Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, added, "Collaboratingwith Briya provides us with a unique opportunity. We can securely share andanalyze data, and take part in groundbreaking discoveries. We are excited tolead the charge in enabling access to high-quality Real-World Data (RWD) fromItaly."By bridging the gap between European data sources and global researchers, thispartnership redefines the landscape of real-world evidence generation. Itunderscores a shared vision of unlocking the power of healthcare data to drivemedical breakthroughs, not just in Italy, but worldwide.About BriyaBriya is a leading healthcare data exchange network that provides rapid, secure,and frictionless access to patient-level clinical and real-world data. Byretrieving, harmonizing, and standardizing data across global sources, Briyaempowers health organizations, researchers, and life science companies to unlockthe value of real-world data. Visit us athttps://briya.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.comAbout Casa Sollievo della SofferenzaCasa Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering") is a privatescientific research hospital owned by the Holy See and included in the nationalhealthcare system, located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Founded by Saint Pioof Pietrelcina and inaugurated in 1956, it is recognized for its excellence inmedical care and research. The hospital is considered a relevant scientificresearch institution in Europe.