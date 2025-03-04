Briya Expands Access to European Real-World Data Through Strategic Partnership with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza
San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Briya (http://www.briya.com/) , a
leading healthcare data retrieval network, is proud to announce a strategic
partnership with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, one of Italy's premier
hospitals renowned for its advanced medical care and research initiatives. This
collaboration marks a significant step in addressing a long-standing challenge
in European medical research: the difficulty of accessing high-quality,
real-world data (RWD) across the region.
Founded by Saint Pio of Pietrelcina and inaugurated on May 5, 1956, Casa
Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering"), is a private
scientific research hospital located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Recognized
for many years as one of the best Italian smart hospitals by the Newsweek
ranking, the institution treats over 200,000 patients annually and is considered
a relevant scientific research institution in Europe.
leading healthcare data retrieval network, is proud to announce a strategic
partnership with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, one of Italy's premier
hospitals renowned for its advanced medical care and research initiatives. This
collaboration marks a significant step in addressing a long-standing challenge
in European medical research: the difficulty of accessing high-quality,
real-world data (RWD) across the region.
Founded by Saint Pio of Pietrelcina and inaugurated on May 5, 1956, Casa
Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering"), is a private
scientific research hospital located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Recognized
for many years as one of the best Italian smart hospitals by the Newsweek
ranking, the institution treats over 200,000 patients annually and is considered
a relevant scientific research institution in Europe.
While RWD is increasingly essential for driving medical innovation, access to
high-quality European data remains complex. This partnership addresses that gap
by enabling global researchers to incorporate diverse Italian datasets into
real-world evidence (RWE) studies, ultimately enhancing inclusion, refining
clinical insights, and improving patient outcomes. Briya's platform adheres to
all local and global compliance regulations including the European GDPR and
provides unparalleled access to European RWD.
"We are thrilled to partner with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza," said David
Lazerson, Co-Founder and CEO at Briya. "Their commitment to excel both in
patient care and research aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate
innovation through data." This partnership paves the way for increased ex-US RWD
use, which is still in its infancy."
Dr. Gino Gumirato, CEO of Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, added, "Collaborating
with Briya provides us with a unique opportunity. We can securely share and
analyze data, and take part in groundbreaking discoveries. We are excited to
lead the charge in enabling access to high-quality Real-World Data (RWD) from
Italy."
By bridging the gap between European data sources and global researchers, this
partnership redefines the landscape of real-world evidence generation. It
underscores a shared vision of unlocking the power of healthcare data to drive
medical breakthroughs, not just in Italy, but worldwide.
About Briya
Briya is a leading healthcare data exchange network that provides rapid, secure,
and frictionless access to patient-level clinical and real-world data. By
retrieving, harmonizing, and standardizing data across global sources, Briya
empowers health organizations, researchers, and life science companies to unlock
the value of real-world data. Visit us at
https://briya.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
About Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza
Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering") is a private
scientific research hospital owned by the Holy See and included in the national
healthcare system, located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Founded by Saint Pio
of Pietrelcina and inaugurated in 1956, it is recognized for its excellence in
medical care and research. The hospital is considered a relevant scientific
research institution in Europe.
Contact:
Mor Laila Pecht
mailto:mor.pecht@briya.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/briya-expands-
access-to-european-real-world-data-through-strategic-partnership-with-casa-solli
evo-della-sofferenza-302390572.html
Contact:
Contact - 615-917-2004
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5983080
OTS: Briya
high-quality European data remains complex. This partnership addresses that gap
by enabling global researchers to incorporate diverse Italian datasets into
real-world evidence (RWE) studies, ultimately enhancing inclusion, refining
clinical insights, and improving patient outcomes. Briya's platform adheres to
all local and global compliance regulations including the European GDPR and
provides unparalleled access to European RWD.
"We are thrilled to partner with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza," said David
Lazerson, Co-Founder and CEO at Briya. "Their commitment to excel both in
patient care and research aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate
innovation through data." This partnership paves the way for increased ex-US RWD
use, which is still in its infancy."
Dr. Gino Gumirato, CEO of Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, added, "Collaborating
with Briya provides us with a unique opportunity. We can securely share and
analyze data, and take part in groundbreaking discoveries. We are excited to
lead the charge in enabling access to high-quality Real-World Data (RWD) from
Italy."
By bridging the gap between European data sources and global researchers, this
partnership redefines the landscape of real-world evidence generation. It
underscores a shared vision of unlocking the power of healthcare data to drive
medical breakthroughs, not just in Italy, but worldwide.
About Briya
Briya is a leading healthcare data exchange network that provides rapid, secure,
and frictionless access to patient-level clinical and real-world data. By
retrieving, harmonizing, and standardizing data across global sources, Briya
empowers health organizations, researchers, and life science companies to unlock
the value of real-world data. Visit us at
https://briya.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
About Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza
Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering") is a private
scientific research hospital owned by the Holy See and included in the national
healthcare system, located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Founded by Saint Pio
of Pietrelcina and inaugurated in 1956, it is recognized for its excellence in
medical care and research. The hospital is considered a relevant scientific
research institution in Europe.
Contact:
Mor Laila Pecht
mailto:mor.pecht@briya.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/briya-expands-
access-to-european-real-world-data-through-strategic-partnership-with-casa-solli
evo-della-sofferenza-302390572.html
Contact:
Contact - 615-917-2004
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5983080
OTS: Briya
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte