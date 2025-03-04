    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Briya Expands Access to European Real-World Data Through Strategic Partnership with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza

    San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Briya (http://www.briya.com/) , a
    leading healthcare data retrieval network, is proud to announce a strategic
    partnership with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, one of Italy's premier
    hospitals renowned for its advanced medical care and research initiatives. This
    collaboration marks a significant step in addressing a long-standing challenge
    in European medical research: the difficulty of accessing high-quality,
    real-world data (RWD) across the region.

    Founded by Saint Pio of Pietrelcina and inaugurated on May 5, 1956, Casa
    Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering"), is a private
    scientific research hospital located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Recognized
    for many years as one of the best Italian smart hospitals by the Newsweek
    ranking, the institution treats over 200,000 patients annually and is considered
    a relevant scientific research institution in Europe.

    While RWD is increasingly essential for driving medical innovation, access to
    high-quality European data remains complex. This partnership addresses that gap
    by enabling global researchers to incorporate diverse Italian datasets into
    real-world evidence (RWE) studies, ultimately enhancing inclusion, refining
    clinical insights, and improving patient outcomes. Briya's platform adheres to
    all local and global compliance regulations including the European GDPR and
    provides unparalleled access to European RWD.

    "We are thrilled to partner with Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza," said David
    Lazerson, Co-Founder and CEO at Briya. "Their commitment to excel both in
    patient care and research aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate
    innovation through data." This partnership paves the way for increased ex-US RWD
    use, which is still in its infancy."

    Dr. Gino Gumirato, CEO of Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, added, "Collaborating
    with Briya provides us with a unique opportunity. We can securely share and
    analyze data, and take part in groundbreaking discoveries. We are excited to
    lead the charge in enabling access to high-quality Real-World Data (RWD) from
    Italy."

    By bridging the gap between European data sources and global researchers, this
    partnership redefines the landscape of real-world evidence generation. It
    underscores a shared vision of unlocking the power of healthcare data to drive
    medical breakthroughs, not just in Italy, but worldwide.

    About Briya

    Briya is a leading healthcare data exchange network that provides rapid, secure,
    and frictionless access to patient-level clinical and real-world data. By
    retrieving, harmonizing, and standardizing data across global sources, Briya
    empowers health organizations, researchers, and life science companies to unlock
    the value of real-world data. Visit us at
    https://briya.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

    About Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza

    Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza ("Home for the Relief of Suffering") is a private
    scientific research hospital owned by the Holy See and included in the national
    healthcare system, located in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. Founded by Saint Pio
    of Pietrelcina and inaugurated in 1956, it is recognized for its excellence in
    medical care and research. The hospital is considered a relevant scientific
    research institution in Europe.

    Contact:

    Mor Laila Pecht

    mailto:mor.pecht@briya.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/briya-expands-
    access-to-european-real-world-data-through-strategic-partnership-with-casa-solli
    evo-della-sofferenza-302390572.html

    Contact:

    Contact - 615-917-2004

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175413/5983080
    OTS: Briya




