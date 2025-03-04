O'Key Group Shareholders to Approve Move to Russia
O'KEY Group S.A. is poised for a transformative shift as it plans a shareholder meeting to approve its move from Luxembourg to Russia, potentially becoming an international public joint-stock company.
- O'KEY Group S.A. plans to hold a General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 March 2025 to approve its redomiciliation from Luxembourg to Russia.
- If approved, O'KEY Group will become an international public joint-stock company (IPJSC) registered in Kaliningrad, Russia.
- All existing shares will be converted to IPJSC shares at a 1:1 ratio, with nominal values denominated in Russian roubles.
- The company will continue to operate as a Luxembourg-registered entity until the redomiciliation process is completed.
- The Group operates 301 stores in Russia and reported a revenue of RUB 207.9 billion in 2023.
- Shareholders and GDR holders can vote on the redomiciliation after registering on the depositary's website by 5 March 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at O'Key Group is on 24.04.2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte