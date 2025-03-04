CompuGroup Medical Slashes 2024 Dividend to Legal Minimum!

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA plans to reduce the annual dividend for the financial year 2024 to the legal minimum.

The proposed dividend distribution is EUR 0.05 per share, down from EUR 1.00 the previous year.

The reduction aligns with the company's long-term innovation and growth strategy, focusing on infrastructure, customer proximity, and AI-based processes.

The company reported revenues of approximately EUR 1.154 billion for 2024, a decrease from EUR 1.188 billion the previous year, with organic revenue down by about 2%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by around 15% to approximately EUR 224.6 million, and adjusted earnings per share were approximately EUR 1.27, down from EUR 2.06.

The final dividend proposal requires approval at the annual general meeting expected in August 2025, and the full annual report for 2024 will be published on March 6, 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at CompuGroup Medical is on 06.03.2025.

The price of CompuGroup Medical at the time of the news was 22,360EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.981,30PKT (-1,44 %).





