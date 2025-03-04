Porsche AG's V4Smart: A New Era in Lithium-Ion Tech with VARTA Deal
Porsche AG's acquisition of V4Drive GmbH, now V4Smart, heralds a new era of innovation, with plans for workforce expansion and sustainable production, while exploring deeper ties with VARTA AG.
- Porsche AG acquired V4Drive GmbH from VARTA AG on March 1, 2025, becoming the majority shareholder while VARTA retains a minority stake.
- V4Drive is being rebranded as V4Smart to highlight its applications beyond the automotive sector.
- The cylindrical cells produced by V4Smart are already in use as booster cells in the Porsche 911 GTS models, enhancing performance.
- By the end of 2025, V4Smart plans to expand its workforce to approximately 375 employees across its production sites in Ellwangen and Nördlingen.
- The production facilities are being developed with support from Porsche Werkzeugbau GmbH, focusing on renewable energy sources for future production.
- Porsche AG also intends to acquire a stake in VARTA AG to support its restructuring efforts, although this transaction is not yet completed.
