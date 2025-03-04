Porsche AG's V4Smart: A New Era in Lithium-Ion Tech with VARTA Deal

Porsche AG acquired V4Drive GmbH from VARTA AG on March 1, 2025, becoming the majority shareholder while VARTA retains a minority stake.

V4Drive is being rebranded as V4Smart to highlight its applications beyond the automotive sector.

The cylindrical cells produced by V4Smart are already in use as booster cells in the Porsche 911 GTS models, enhancing performance.

By the end of 2025, V4Smart plans to expand its workforce to approximately 375 employees across its production sites in Ellwangen and Nördlingen.

The production facilities are being developed with support from Porsche Werkzeugbau GmbH, focusing on renewable energy sources for future production.

Porsche AG also intends to acquire a stake in VARTA AG to support its restructuring efforts, although this transaction is not yet completed.

