Freenet's 2024: Record EBITDA, Free Cash Flow & Higher Dividends!
Freenet AG has shattered records in 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. Revenues soared by 3.9% to EUR 2,478 million, and EBITDA climbed by 3.5%. Fueled by waipu.tv's subscriber surge, free cash flow rose by 5.7%. With bold plans for 2025, freenet eyes further growth and shareholder rewards.
Foto: Michael Piepgras/Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe.com
- freenet AG reported record financial results for the 2024 financial year, including a 3.9% increase in revenues to EUR 2,478 million, driven by a significant growth in waipu.tv subscribers.
- EBITDA rose by 3.5% to EUR 521.5 million, positively impacted by a one-off effect from the sale of IP addresses amounting to EUR 18.4 million.
- Free cash flow increased by 5.7% to EUR 292.3 million, aligning with the raised guidance during the year.
- The Executive Board proposed a record dividend of EUR 1.97 per share, an 11.3% increase from the previous year, and indicated potential share buybacks of up to EUR 100 million.
- The IPTV service waipu.tv gained over 571,000 new subscribers, reaching a total of 1.94 million, solidifying its position as the second-largest IPTV provider in Germany.
- For 2025, freenet expects adjusted EBITDA to increase to between EUR 520 million and EUR 540 million, primarily driven by the growth of waipu.tv, while free cash flow is projected to reach EUR 300 million to EUR 320 million.
The next important date, Conference call on the results of the fiscal year 2024., at freenet is on 05.03.2025.
The price of freenet at the time of the news was 31,90EUR and was up +1,11 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.155,52PKT (-2,46 %).
+1,27 %
+4,00 %
+6,81 %
+8,41 %
+24,12 %
+37,05 %
+75,62 %
+19,98 %
+96,18 %
ISIN:DE000A0Z2ZZ5WKN:A0Z2ZZ
