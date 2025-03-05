53 0 Kommentare EPIC Suisse: Strong Results Propel Next Growth Phase

EPIC Suisse AG shines in 2024 with impressive financial growth and strategic advancements. A 1.3% boost in rental income and a lower vacancy rate underscore their success. The real estate portfolio's value surged by 5.1%, fueled by a CHF 23.4 million revaluation gain. EBITDA soared to CHF 76.5 million, nearly doubling from 2023's figures. Exciting projects like PULSE and Campus Leman are on track for 2025 completion. A proposed dividend of CHF 3.15 per share promises a 3.9% yield. EPIC Suisse commits to a greener future with a bold CO2 reduction target by 2035.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

