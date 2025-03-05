EPIC Suisse: Strong Results Propel Next Growth Phase
EPIC Suisse AG shines in 2024 with impressive financial growth and strategic advancements. A 1.3% boost in rental income and a lower vacancy rate underscore their success. The real estate portfolio's value surged by 5.1%, fueled by a CHF 23.4 million revaluation gain. EBITDA soared to CHF 76.5 million, nearly doubling from 2023's figures. Exciting projects like PULSE and Campus Leman are on track for 2025 completion. A proposed dividend of CHF 3.15 per share promises a 3.9% yield. EPIC Suisse commits to a greener future with a bold CO2 reduction target by 2035.
- EPIC Suisse AG achieved a 1.3% increase in rental income to CHF 66.2 million in 2024, with a reduced vacancy rate of 4.2%.
- The real estate portfolio value grew by 5.1% to CHF 1,613.4 million, with a significant unrealized revaluation gain of CHF 23.4 million in 2024.
- EBITDA, including property revaluation, increased to CHF 76.5 million in 2024, compared to CHF 42.7 million in 2023.
- Both development projects, PULSE and Campus Leman (Building C), are expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.
- The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 3.15 per share at the AGM 2025, reflecting a 3.9% yield based on the year-end 2024 share price.
- EPIC Suisse expanded its ESG reporting and set a 2035 target to reduce CO2 emission intensity by over 50% compared to the 2023-2024 levels.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte