q.beyond Surges 84% in EBITDA to €10.5M, Surpassing Goals

q.beyond AG's EBITDA increased by 84% to €10.5 million in 2024, exceeding expectations.

Revenues rose to €192.6 million, with free cash flow improving to €3.2 million.

The company forecasts EBITDA of €12 million to €15 million for 2025, aiming for positive consolidated net income.

The "2025plus Strategy" is designed to enhance earnings strength and create growth opportunities.

q.beyond plans to double its EBITDA margin from 5% to at least 10% in the medium term, focusing on digitalization projects and AI.

The company reported a consolidated net income improvement to €-4.0 million, up from €-16.4 million the previous year.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at q.beyond is on 31.03.2025.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 0,7040EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7080EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,57 % since publication.





