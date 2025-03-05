Global Fashion Group Reveals Q4 & FY 2024 Results

Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported a Q4 2024 Net Merchandise Value (NMV) of €354 million, a decrease of 0.3% year-on-year, marking the slowest decline of the year.

The company achieved a Gross Margin of 45.6% and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 3.8%, both showing significant improvement compared to Q4 2023.

Active Customers decreased by 9.2% and Order Frequency fell by 3.3% year-on-year, indicating challenges in customer retention.

GFG's Pro-Forma Cash position stood at €222 million, with Pro-Forma Net Cash at €164 million, reflecting a strong cash position at the end of 2024.

The company plans to focus on improving performance in Southeast Asia (SEA) while nurturing growth in Latin America (LATAM) and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) in 2025.

For 2025, GFG expects NMV to range from a decrease of 5% to an increase of 5% year-on-year, with a primary goal of achieving breakeven Adjusted EBITDA.

The next important date, The translation of "Q4 Results 2024 & Annual Report 2024" to English is the same: "Q4 Results 2024 & Annual Report 2024.", at Global Fashion Group is on 05.03.2025.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2830EUR and was up +3,10 % compared with the previous day.





