Global Fashion Group Reveals Q4 & FY 2024 Results
Global Fashion Group navigates a year of financial shifts, showcasing resilience with improved margins and a robust cash position, while setting sights on strategic growth in diverse global markets.
- Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported a Q4 2024 Net Merchandise Value (NMV) of €354 million, a decrease of 0.3% year-on-year, marking the slowest decline of the year.
- The company achieved a Gross Margin of 45.6% and an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 3.8%, both showing significant improvement compared to Q4 2023.
- Active Customers decreased by 9.2% and Order Frequency fell by 3.3% year-on-year, indicating challenges in customer retention.
- GFG's Pro-Forma Cash position stood at €222 million, with Pro-Forma Net Cash at €164 million, reflecting a strong cash position at the end of 2024.
- The company plans to focus on improving performance in Southeast Asia (SEA) while nurturing growth in Latin America (LATAM) and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) in 2025.
- For 2025, GFG expects NMV to range from a decrease of 5% to an increase of 5% year-on-year, with a primary goal of achieving breakeven Adjusted EBITDA.
