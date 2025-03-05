Schaeffler's Steady Gains in 2024: A Year of Transition

Schaeffler Group reported stable results for 2024, with revenue increasing by 12.9% at constant currency to 18.2 billion euros, mainly due to the consolidation of Vitesco.

EBIT before special items was 811 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 4.5%, down from 7.3% the previous year.

The Automotive Technologies division saw growth in E-Mobility, while Vehicle Lifetime Solutions increased revenue and profitability; however, Bearings & Industrial Solutions experienced a revenue decline.

Schaeffler generated strong free cash flow of 363 million euros before M&A activities, exceeding adjusted guidance.

A dividend of 0.25 euros per common share is proposed, reflecting the company's performance in 2024.

Schaeffler anticipates 23 to 25 billion euros in revenue for 2025, with an EBIT margin of 3 to 5% and free cash flow before M&A activities expected to be between -200 to 0 million euros.

The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Schaeffler is on 05.03.2025.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 4,6640EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.114,75PKT (+1,57 %).





