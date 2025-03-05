    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PURE Dating App, Teil des Portfolios von RM Equity Partners, als "App des Tages" in acht europäischen Ländern ausgezeichnet

    Ruggell, Liechtenstein (ots) - PURE , eine Portfoliofirma von RM Equity Partners
    (RMEP) , wurde von der Apple App Store-Redaktion als "App des Tages" in acht
    europäischen Ländern ausgezeichnet, darunter Österreich, Dänemark, Finnland,
    Deutschland, Island, Italien, Schweden und die Schweiz.

    Zusätzlich ist PURE in Lateinamerika in der Auswahl der "Top 10: Dating Apps"
    vertreten - ein wichtiger Erfolg für die internationale Reichweite der
    Plattform. Mit innovativen Features wie dem originellen "Devil's Bones"-Modus
    setzt PURE auf ein sicheres und spielerisches Dating-Erlebnis.

    Über RM Equity Partners

    RM Equity Partners (RMEP) ist ein führender europäischer Investor im Bereich
    digitaler Geschäftsmodelle. Die Portfoliounternehmen von RMEP beschäftigen
    insgesamt über 600 Mitarbeiter in ganz Europa. Zu den wichtigsten Beteiligungen
    zählen unter anderem die Plattformen Bergfex, calimoto, Alpinresorts, Erento
    sowie weitere digitale Marken. Mit seinem Netzwerk erreicht RMEP jährlich über
    400 Millionen Nutzer weltweit .

    Pressekontakt:

    RM Equity Partners
    Camelia Sisko
    E-Mail: mailto:camelia@rmep.li

    Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/178349/5983848
    OTS: RM Equity Partners


