PURE Dating App, Teil des Portfolios von RM Equity Partners, als "App des Tages" in acht europäischen Ländern ausgezeichnet
Ruggell, Liechtenstein (ots) - PURE , eine Portfoliofirma von RM Equity Partners
(RMEP) , wurde von der Apple App Store-Redaktion als "App des Tages" in acht
europäischen Ländern ausgezeichnet, darunter Österreich, Dänemark, Finnland,
Deutschland, Island, Italien, Schweden und die Schweiz.
Zusätzlich ist PURE in Lateinamerika in der Auswahl der "Top 10: Dating Apps"
vertreten - ein wichtiger Erfolg für die internationale Reichweite der
Plattform. Mit innovativen Features wie dem originellen "Devil's Bones"-Modus
setzt PURE auf ein sicheres und spielerisches Dating-Erlebnis.
Über RM Equity Partners
RM Equity Partners (RMEP) ist ein führender europäischer Investor im Bereich
digitaler Geschäftsmodelle. Die Portfoliounternehmen von RMEP beschäftigen
insgesamt über 600 Mitarbeiter in ganz Europa. Zu den wichtigsten Beteiligungen
zählen unter anderem die Plattformen Bergfex, calimoto, Alpinresorts, Erento
sowie weitere digitale Marken. Mit seinem Netzwerk erreicht RMEP jährlich über
400 Millionen Nutzer weltweit .
Pressekontakt:
RM Equity Partners
Camelia Sisko
E-Mail: mailto:camelia@rmep.li
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/178349/5983848
OTS: RM Equity Partners
