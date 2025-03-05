PURE Dating App, Teil des Portfolios von RM Equity Partners, als "App des Tages" in acht europäischen Ländern ausgezeichnet

Nicht doch!, walker 333, das ist doch nur Buchhaltung:-) LOL…diese ewige Irland-Geschichte (von der Android schon vor x + Jahren sagte, wenn das durchkommt ist Apple pleite LOL) hat Apple nach langen langen Jahren in einem Rechtsstreit mit der EU im Sep. 2024 beigelegt – haben wir vor x Jahren dann etwas später schon intensiv mit xwin diskutiert :-) , mit einer Steuerzahlung von 10,2 Mrd. USD an Irland. Freut uns natürlich für Irland (obwohl Kerrygold ziemlich teuer ist :-)!Diese 10,2 Mrd. USD solltest du bitte für den Gewinn bei Apple in Q 3 CY 2024 aufaddieren und kommst auf einen Quartalsgewinn Q4 FY 2024 von USD 25 billion. – Mach das auch mal bei dem von dir eingeblendeten Jahresergebnis 2024 das leider etwas falsch ist:-), das Jahresergebnis beträgt < buchhalterisch >> 93,74 Mrd. USD, auch deine übrigen Einblendungen in terms of Jahresergebnis sind >durchgängig falsch: net income 2021 beträgt 94.68 billion USD, net income 2022 = 99.8 billion USD und net income 2023 = 96.99 billion USDFrage an dich!: was hatte Apple an < > Ende Q4 FY 2024? Schau dir das mal an:…OK!…ich gebs dir durchund was hat man during the quarter an Apple shareholders zurückgegeben?Ich gebe schon zu, 10,2 Mrd. USD sind ein enormer Geldbetrag, gleichwohl im Apple-Universum fast vernachlässigbar, man gab wie gesagt alleine in Q 4 FY 2024 über 29 Mrd. USD zurück an shareholders(= rückgekaufte Apple-Aktien landen im Papierkorb, Niftybunny = user seinerzeit im Apple-Forum)…diese Buchhaltungsangelegenheit schlägt genauso > zu Buche in EPS wodurch KGV ansteigt. Das ist OK so, allerdings eben entscheidend zu relativieren in der Einschätzung von Apple.—. . .Operating cash flow was very strong at $26.8 billion, a new September quarter record. Let me now get into more detail for each of our revenue categories. iPhone revenue was $46.2 billion,The iPhone active installed base grew to a new all-time high in total and in every geographic segment.During the September quarter, many iPhone models were among the top-selling smartphones around the world. In fact, according to a survey from Kantar, iPhone was the top-selling model in the U.S., urban China, the U.K., Australia, and Japan. We continue to see high levels of customer satisfaction for the iPhone 15 family with 451 Research recently measuring it at 98% in the U.S. Mac revenue was $7.7 billion, up 2% year over year, driven by the strength in MacBook Air.. . .Services gross margin was 74%, unchanged from the prior quarter. Operating expenses of $14.3 billion were at the midpoint of the guidance range we provided at the beginning of the quarter and up 6% year over year.Just a quick note, have a great Sunday F