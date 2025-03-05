Varta: Swift Capital Moves Prompt Share Cancellation & Delisting
VARTA AG is set to transform its financial landscape by canceling shares, delisting, and restructuring capital, with MT InvestCo and Porsche leading the charge for a sustainable future.
- VARTA AG expects short-term capital measures leading to the cancellation of existing shares and delisting.
- The capital measures include a reduction of share capital to EUR 0 and a simultaneous cash and non-cash capital increase.
- The management board, with supervisory board consent, has approved the capital reduction and increase.
- The new shares will be subscribed solely by MT InvestCo, controlled by the current majority shareholder Dr. Michael Tojner, and Porsche.
- Existing shareholders will be eliminated without compensation due to the cancellation of shares and delisting.
- The restructuring aims to establish sustainable financing for VARTA AG and prepare it for future operations.
