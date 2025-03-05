Varta: Swift Capital Moves Prompt Share Cancellation & Delisting

    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    VARTA AG is set to transform its financial landscape by canceling shares, delisting, and restructuring capital, with MT InvestCo and Porsche leading the charge for a sustainable future.

    • VARTA AG expects short-term capital measures leading to the cancellation of existing shares and delisting.
    • The capital measures include a reduction of share capital to EUR 0 and a simultaneous cash and non-cash capital increase.
    • The management board, with supervisory board consent, has approved the capital reduction and increase.
    • The new shares will be subscribed solely by MT InvestCo, controlled by the current majority shareholder Dr. Michael Tojner, and Porsche.
    • Existing shareholders will be eliminated without compensation due to the cancellation of shares and delisting.
    • The restructuring aims to establish sustainable financing for VARTA AG and prepare it for future operations.

    The price of Varta at the time of the news was 1,2390EUR and was down -7,64 % compared with the previous day.


    Varta

    -8,24 %
    +19,23 %
    +69,03 %
    -22,29 %
    -90,95 %
    -98,39 %
    -98,17 %
    -89,79 %
    ISIN:DE000A0TGJ55WKN:A0TGJ5





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
