    Eutelsat weiter stark - Rüstung, Ukraine-Fantasie

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Eutelsat-Aktien erreichen 5 Euro, Höchststand seit Juli.
    • Vorwoche lag Kurs bei nur 1,15 Euro, Rekordtief.
    • Anleger setzen auf Eutelsat als Verteidigungsprofiteur.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    PARIS (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Aktien von Eutelsat haben sich am Mittwoch der Marke von 5 Euro genähert und das höchste Niveau seit Juli vergangenen Jahres erreicht. In der Vorwoche hatten sie mit knapp über 1,15 Euro noch so wenig gekostet wie noch nie. Der Eklat im Weißen Haus zwischen dem US-Präsidenten Donald Trump und dem Ukrainer Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat die Tristesse seit dem vergangenen Freitag aber in enorme Fantasie gewandelt.

    Spekulanten sehen die Europäer mit ihrem Satellitennetzwerk OneWeb offenbar als mögliche Alternative zu dem von Trump-Freund Elon Musk kontrollierten Starlink, was die Versorgung der Ukraine mit Kommunikationswegen angeht. Trump hatte ja tags zuvor die US-Hilfen für die Ukraine wie angekündigt auf Eis gelegt.

    Generell passt Eutelsat auch zur Suche der Anleger nach Profiteuren steigender Investitionen in die europäische Verteidigung. Diesen Bereich adressieren die Franzosen mit ihrem Advance-Government-Bereich.

    Eutelsat-Aktien haben sich im Laufe der Woche gut vervierfacht auf 4,92 Euro./ag/mis

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Eutelsat Communications Aktie

    Die Eutelsat Communications Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +33,64 % und einem Kurs von 5,915 auf Tradegate (05. März 2025, 12:14 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Eutelsat Communications Aktie um +231,89 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +175,12 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Eutelsat Communications bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 569,74 Mio..




