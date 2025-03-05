Palfinger AG: 2024 Marks 2nd Best Year in Company History!

PALFINGER AG reported its second-best financial year in 2024 with a revenue of EUR 2.36 billion.

The company achieved an EBIT of EUR 185.6 million and a consolidated net result of EUR 100.0 million for 2024.

A dividend of EUR 0.90 per share, the second-highest since the IPO in 1999, is proposed for approval at the Annual General Meeting.

PALFINGER anticipates a recovery in order intake in European core markets, expecting improved earnings from the second quarter of 2025.

The company targets a revenue of EUR 2.7 billion, an EBIT margin of 10 percent, and a return on capital employed of over 12 percent by 2027.

PALFINGER is a leading international technology and mechanical engineering company, focusing on innovative crane and lifting solutions.

