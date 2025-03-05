Palfinger AG: 2024 Marks 2nd Best Year in Company History!
PALFINGER AG celebrates a remarkable 2024, marking its second-best financial year with impressive figures. With robust earnings and ambitious targets, PALFINGER sets its sights on continued growth and innovation.
- PALFINGER AG reported its second-best financial year in 2024 with a revenue of EUR 2.36 billion.
- The company achieved an EBIT of EUR 185.6 million and a consolidated net result of EUR 100.0 million for 2024.
- A dividend of EUR 0.90 per share, the second-highest since the IPO in 1999, is proposed for approval at the Annual General Meeting.
- PALFINGER anticipates a recovery in order intake in European core markets, expecting improved earnings from the second quarter of 2025.
- The company targets a revenue of EUR 2.7 billion, an EBIT margin of 10 percent, and a return on capital employed of over 12 percent by 2027.
- PALFINGER is a leading international technology and mechanical engineering company, focusing on innovative crane and lifting solutions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 05.03.2025.
The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 23,950EUR and was up +2,68 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,67 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000758305WKN:919964
