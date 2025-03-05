Deutsche Rohstoff: 2024 Prelim Financials Show Record Revenue!

Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported record revenue of EUR 235.4 million for 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year and exceeding guidance.

EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 167.6 million, a 6% increase from the previous year, falling within the forecast range.

Consolidated net income after minority interests was EUR 50.2 million, down from EUR 65.2 million the previous year, primarily due to one-time effects from divestments.

Earnings per share decreased to EUR 10.26 from EUR 13.02 in the previous year.

Group equity rose to approximately EUR 238 million, with an equity ratio increase from 38% to 43%.

The company achieved a production of around 14,750 BOEPD, contributing to the best revenue and EBITDA figures in its history.

The next important date, Preliminary consolidated figures 2024, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 31.03.2025.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 36,25EUR and was up +1,83 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,69 % since publication.





