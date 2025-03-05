Soft2Bet Shares Insights in Joint Case Study

Sliema, Malta (ots/PRNewswire) - Soft2Bet, a leading provider of turnkey B2B

solutions, has revealed how a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) unlocks

faster product delivery, enhanced user experiences, and significant operational

cost savings for providers. The recently published AWS case study

(https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/soft2bet/) highlights how

strategic cloud integration has empowered Soft2Bet to achieve scalable growth

and operational efficiency in highly competitive industries. Learn more about

our advanced casino server (https://soft2bet.com/) solutions that support these

results.



Before migrating to AWS, Soft2Bet faced operational challenges stemming from

disparate data sources, high infrastructure costs, and slow time to market for

new products. Accessing real-time insights was limited, hindering rapid

decision-making and agility. Addressing these issues meant focusing on near

real-time analytics, optimising infrastructure costs, accelerating partner

onboarding, and delivering smoother, lower-latency user experiences.





Tech excellence is deeply embedded in Soft2Bet's DNA, making the company a truegame-changer in the industry. Beyond achieving exceptional platform performanceand delivering strong results for clients, Soft2Bet has developed innovativetech solutions like MEGA. This proprietary platform sits at the intersection ofthe casino and casual gaming industries, blending the excitement of betting withengaging gamification mechanics. MEGA's unique approach boosts player engagementand retention, setting new industry standards while being powered by reliablecasino infrastructure.To achieve its goals, Soft2Bet collaborated with AWS partner Snowflake to builda unified data ecosystem that eliminated scaling limitations. The integrationutilised Amazon S3 for scalable data storage and Amazon RDS for efficientdatabase management. Snowflake, accessed via AWS Marketplace, ensured securemanagement of vast data sources while delivering the flexibility needed forrapid adaptability through a robust casino infrastructure.The impact of this integration was transformative. Compute costs dropped by 55%,allowing for more strategic resource allocation. Time to market improved by200%, enabling faster product rollouts, while partner onboarding times werereduced by 70%, streamlining collaborations. Users benefited from significantlylower latency and smoother product interactions, all backed by high-performancecasino infrastructure, leading to stronger engagement and satisfaction.The internal impact has been equally impressive. Soft2Bet's developers can nowrapidly prototype and test concepts, reducing proof-of-concept times from weeksto days or even hours. This agility ensures that Soft2Bet remains at theforefront of innovation, continuously delivering value to both partners and endusers.Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer at Soft2Bet, commented:"The collaboration with AWS has transformed our operations. We now have theagility to draw business insights quickly, connect to as many data sources asneeded, and most importantly, drive better results for our clients. WithAWS-powered casino infrastructure, we've accelerated time to market, reducedcosts, and significantly enhanced user experiences benefiting both our partnersand end users."Soft2Bet's successful partnership with AWS stands as a benchmark for providersaiming for operational efficiency, scalable growth, and superior customerexperiences. The company remains committed to leveraging cloud-based solutionsto drive future innovation, continuously enhancing its technologicalcapabilities to meet evolving market demands.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633149/Soft2Bet_x_AWS.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-integration-with-amazon-empowers-providers-soft2bet-shares-insights-in-joint-case-study-302393050.htmlContact:Soft2Bet,press.office@soft2bet.com,+357 955 64 211Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178898/5984297OTS: Soft2Bet