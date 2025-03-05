    How Integration with Amazon Empowers Providers

    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Soft2Bet Shares Insights in Joint Case Study

    Sliema, Malta (ots/PRNewswire) - Soft2Bet, a leading provider of turnkey B2B
    solutions, has revealed how a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) unlocks
    faster product delivery, enhanced user experiences, and significant operational
    cost savings for providers. The recently published AWS case study
    (https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/soft2bet/) highlights how
    strategic cloud integration has empowered Soft2Bet to achieve scalable growth
    and operational efficiency in highly competitive industries. Learn more about
    our advanced casino server (https://soft2bet.com/) solutions that support these
    results.

    Before migrating to AWS, Soft2Bet faced operational challenges stemming from
    disparate data sources, high infrastructure costs, and slow time to market for
    new products. Accessing real-time insights was limited, hindering rapid
    decision-making and agility. Addressing these issues meant focusing on near
    real-time analytics, optimising infrastructure costs, accelerating partner
    onboarding, and delivering smoother, lower-latency user experiences.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
    Short
    217,26€
    Basispreis
    1,32
    Ask
    × 14,77
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Long
    191,05€
    Basispreis
    1,31
    Ask
    × 14,70
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Tech excellence is deeply embedded in Soft2Bet's DNA, making the company a true
    game-changer in the industry. Beyond achieving exceptional platform performance
    and delivering strong results for clients, Soft2Bet has developed innovative
    tech solutions like MEGA. This proprietary platform sits at the intersection of
    the casino and casual gaming industries, blending the excitement of betting with
    engaging gamification mechanics. MEGA's unique approach boosts player engagement
    and retention, setting new industry standards while being powered by reliable
    casino infrastructure.

    To achieve its goals, Soft2Bet collaborated with AWS partner Snowflake to build
    a unified data ecosystem that eliminated scaling limitations. The integration
    utilised Amazon S3 for scalable data storage and Amazon RDS for efficient
    database management. Snowflake, accessed via AWS Marketplace, ensured secure
    management of vast data sources while delivering the flexibility needed for
    rapid adaptability through a robust casino infrastructure.

    The impact of this integration was transformative. Compute costs dropped by 55%,
    allowing for more strategic resource allocation. Time to market improved by
    200%, enabling faster product rollouts, while partner onboarding times were
    reduced by 70%, streamlining collaborations. Users benefited from significantly
    lower latency and smoother product interactions, all backed by high-performance
    casino infrastructure, leading to stronger engagement and satisfaction.

    The internal impact has been equally impressive. Soft2Bet's developers can now
    rapidly prototype and test concepts, reducing proof-of-concept times from weeks
    to days or even hours. This agility ensures that Soft2Bet remains at the
    forefront of innovation, continuously delivering value to both partners and end
    users.

    Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer at Soft2Bet, commented:

    "The collaboration with AWS has transformed our operations. We now have the
    agility to draw business insights quickly, connect to as many data sources as
    needed, and most importantly, drive better results for our clients. With
    AWS-powered casino infrastructure, we've accelerated time to market, reduced
    costs, and significantly enhanced user experiences benefiting both our partners
    and end users."

    Soft2Bet's successful partnership with AWS stands as a benchmark for providers
    aiming for operational efficiency, scalable growth, and superior customer
    experiences. The company remains committed to leveraging cloud-based solutions
    to drive future innovation, continuously enhancing its technological
    capabilities to meet evolving market demands.

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633149/Soft2Bet_x_AWS.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-integratio
    n-with-amazon-empowers-providers-soft2bet-shares-insights-in-joint-case-study-30
    2393050.html

    Contact:

    Soft2Bet,
    press.office@soft2bet.com,
    +357 955 64 211

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178898/5984297
    OTS: Soft2Bet


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Amazon - 906866 - US0231351067

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Amazon vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    How Integration with Amazon Empowers Providers Soft2Bet Shares Insights in Joint Case Study Soft2Bet, a leading provider of turnkey B2B solutions, has revealed how a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) unlocks faster product delivery, enhanced user experiences, and significant operational cost savings for providers. The recently …