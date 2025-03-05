How Integration with Amazon Empowers Providers
Soft2Bet Shares Insights in Joint Case Study
Sliema, Malta (ots/PRNewswire) - Soft2Bet, a leading provider of turnkey B2B
solutions, has revealed how a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) unlocks
faster product delivery, enhanced user experiences, and significant operational
cost savings for providers. The recently published AWS case study
(https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/soft2bet/) highlights how
strategic cloud integration has empowered Soft2Bet to achieve scalable growth
and operational efficiency in highly competitive industries. Learn more about
our advanced casino server (https://soft2bet.com/) solutions that support these
results.
Before migrating to AWS, Soft2Bet faced operational challenges stemming from
disparate data sources, high infrastructure costs, and slow time to market for
new products. Accessing real-time insights was limited, hindering rapid
decision-making and agility. Addressing these issues meant focusing on near
real-time analytics, optimising infrastructure costs, accelerating partner
onboarding, and delivering smoother, lower-latency user experiences.
solutions, has revealed how a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) unlocks
faster product delivery, enhanced user experiences, and significant operational
cost savings for providers. The recently published AWS case study
(https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/soft2bet/) highlights how
strategic cloud integration has empowered Soft2Bet to achieve scalable growth
and operational efficiency in highly competitive industries. Learn more about
our advanced casino server (https://soft2bet.com/) solutions that support these
results.
Before migrating to AWS, Soft2Bet faced operational challenges stemming from
disparate data sources, high infrastructure costs, and slow time to market for
new products. Accessing real-time insights was limited, hindering rapid
decision-making and agility. Addressing these issues meant focusing on near
real-time analytics, optimising infrastructure costs, accelerating partner
onboarding, and delivering smoother, lower-latency user experiences.
Tech excellence is deeply embedded in Soft2Bet's DNA, making the company a true
game-changer in the industry. Beyond achieving exceptional platform performance
and delivering strong results for clients, Soft2Bet has developed innovative
tech solutions like MEGA. This proprietary platform sits at the intersection of
the casino and casual gaming industries, blending the excitement of betting with
engaging gamification mechanics. MEGA's unique approach boosts player engagement
and retention, setting new industry standards while being powered by reliable
casino infrastructure.
To achieve its goals, Soft2Bet collaborated with AWS partner Snowflake to build
a unified data ecosystem that eliminated scaling limitations. The integration
utilised Amazon S3 for scalable data storage and Amazon RDS for efficient
database management. Snowflake, accessed via AWS Marketplace, ensured secure
management of vast data sources while delivering the flexibility needed for
rapid adaptability through a robust casino infrastructure.
The impact of this integration was transformative. Compute costs dropped by 55%,
allowing for more strategic resource allocation. Time to market improved by
200%, enabling faster product rollouts, while partner onboarding times were
reduced by 70%, streamlining collaborations. Users benefited from significantly
lower latency and smoother product interactions, all backed by high-performance
casino infrastructure, leading to stronger engagement and satisfaction.
The internal impact has been equally impressive. Soft2Bet's developers can now
rapidly prototype and test concepts, reducing proof-of-concept times from weeks
to days or even hours. This agility ensures that Soft2Bet remains at the
forefront of innovation, continuously delivering value to both partners and end
users.
Yoel Zuckerberg, Chief Product Officer at Soft2Bet, commented:
"The collaboration with AWS has transformed our operations. We now have the
agility to draw business insights quickly, connect to as many data sources as
needed, and most importantly, drive better results for our clients. With
AWS-powered casino infrastructure, we've accelerated time to market, reduced
costs, and significantly enhanced user experiences benefiting both our partners
and end users."
Soft2Bet's successful partnership with AWS stands as a benchmark for providers
aiming for operational efficiency, scalable growth, and superior customer
experiences. The company remains committed to leveraging cloud-based solutions
to drive future innovation, continuously enhancing its technological
capabilities to meet evolving market demands.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633149/Soft2Bet_x_AWS.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/how-integratio
n-with-amazon-empowers-providers-soft2bet-shares-insights-in-joint-case-study-30
2393050.html
Contact:
Soft2Bet,
press.office@soft2bet.com,
+357 955 64 211
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178898/5984297
OTS: Soft2Bet
