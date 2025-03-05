China's 2025: Tech & Investment Drive Global Confidence Surge
China's ambitious 5% growth target for 2025 highlights its global economic influence, driven by innovation and a commitment to international fairness.
- China announced an economic growth target of around 5% for 2025 during the National People's Congress meeting.
- This growth rate positions China among the world's fastest-growing major economies, contributing over 30% to global expansion.
- The government work report emphasizes a proactive fiscal policy with a deficit-to-GDP ratio set at 4%, marking a record high for China.
- China aims to stimulate domestic demand and strengthen its economy by issuing 1.3 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds in 2025.
- The report highlights a commitment to innovation-driven development, with plans to reform research institutes and enhance collaboration between industry and academia.
- China expresses its willingness to promote a multipolar world and opposes unilateralism and protectionism, advocating for international fairness and justice.
