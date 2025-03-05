London Blockchain Event Series Successfully Hosts the Second Government Event on Blockchain's role in Public Sector Reform
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The London Blockchain Conference
(https://londonblockchain.net/) (LBC) successfully hosted its second government
event at the House of Lords on Tuesday 4th March.
This exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together leading policymakers,
innovators and public sector leaders to discuss the transformative potential of
blockchain and emerging technologies in public service reform.
(https://londonblockchain.net/) (LBC) successfully hosted its second government
event at the House of Lords on Tuesday 4th March.
This exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together leading policymakers,
innovators and public sector leaders to discuss the transformative potential of
blockchain and emerging technologies in public service reform.
The highlight of the event was the roundtable discussion: Unlocking Innovation
for a Smarter Public Sector, which featured a diverse panel of experts and was
hosted by Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament &
Secretary of State of Wales
- Marcus Foster, Head of Policy Campaigns at Startup Coalition
- Rory Daniels, Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK
- Claire Cummings, Founder and CEO, The Centre for Digital Assets and Democracy
Limited
- RT. Hon. Lord Carwyn Jones of Penybont, Former First Minister of Wales
- Owen Vaughan, Independent Blockchain Specialist
The discussions delved into the role of blockchain in streamlining public
services, improving transparency and driving efficiency across government
departments. The panellists explored how blockchain can enhance data security,
improve procurement process and support better decision making through immutable
and transparent records.
Rt. Hon. Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader of Welsh
Labour, contributed to the discussion by sharing insights on the role of digital
innovation in shaping the future of governance and public administration.
A key takeaway from the event was the pressing need for collaboration between
government and industry to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. The
panellists emphasised the importance of education, strategic investment and
regulatory clarity to unlock blockchain's full potential in transforming public
services.
The London Blockchain Conference continues to play a pivotal role in fostering
dialogue between government and technology leaders ensuring that innovation
remains at the forefront of public sector reform.
About the London Blockchain Conference
UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3
At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the
world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain
solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,
and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network
to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see
blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches,
for a Smarter Public Sector, which featured a diverse panel of experts and was
hosted by Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament &
Secretary of State of Wales
- Marcus Foster, Head of Policy Campaigns at Startup Coalition
- Rory Daniels, Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK
- Claire Cummings, Founder and CEO, The Centre for Digital Assets and Democracy
Limited
- RT. Hon. Lord Carwyn Jones of Penybont, Former First Minister of Wales
- Owen Vaughan, Independent Blockchain Specialist
The discussions delved into the role of blockchain in streamlining public
services, improving transparency and driving efficiency across government
departments. The panellists explored how blockchain can enhance data security,
improve procurement process and support better decision making through immutable
and transparent records.
Rt. Hon. Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader of Welsh
Labour, contributed to the discussion by sharing insights on the role of digital
innovation in shaping the future of governance and public administration.
A key takeaway from the event was the pressing need for collaboration between
government and industry to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. The
panellists emphasised the importance of education, strategic investment and
regulatory clarity to unlock blockchain's full potential in transforming public
services.
The London Blockchain Conference continues to play a pivotal role in fostering
dialogue between government and technology leaders ensuring that innovation
remains at the forefront of public sector reform.
About the London Blockchain Conference
UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3
At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the
world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain
solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,
and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network
to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see
blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches,
Autor folgen