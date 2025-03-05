    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    London Blockchain Event Series Successfully Hosts the Second Government Event on Blockchain's role in Public Sector Reform

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The London Blockchain Conference
    (https://londonblockchain.net/) (LBC) successfully hosted its second government
    event at the House of Lords on Tuesday 4th March.

    This exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together leading policymakers,
    innovators and public sector leaders to discuss the transformative potential of
    blockchain and emerging technologies in public service reform.

    The highlight of the event was the roundtable discussion: Unlocking Innovation
    for a Smarter Public Sector, which featured a diverse panel of experts and was
    hosted by Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament &
    Secretary of State of Wales

    - Marcus Foster, Head of Policy Campaigns at Startup Coalition
    - Rory Daniels, Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK
    - Claire Cummings, Founder and CEO, The Centre for Digital Assets and Democracy
    Limited
    - RT. Hon. Lord Carwyn Jones of Penybont, Former First Minister of Wales
    - Owen Vaughan, Independent Blockchain Specialist

    The discussions delved into the role of blockchain in streamlining public
    services, improving transparency and driving efficiency across government
    departments. The panellists explored how blockchain can enhance data security,
    improve procurement process and support better decision making through immutable
    and transparent records.

    Rt. Hon. Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader of Welsh
    Labour, contributed to the discussion by sharing insights on the role of digital
    innovation in shaping the future of governance and public administration.

    A key takeaway from the event was the pressing need for collaboration between
    government and industry to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. The
    panellists emphasised the importance of education, strategic investment and
    regulatory clarity to unlock blockchain's full potential in transforming public
    services.

    The London Blockchain Conference continues to play a pivotal role in fostering
    dialogue between government and technology leaders ensuring that innovation
    remains at the forefront of public sector reform.

    About the London Blockchain Conference

    UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3

    At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the
    world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain
    solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,
    and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network
    to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see
    blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches,
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    London Blockchain Event Series Successfully Hosts the Second Government Event on Blockchain's role in Public Sector Reform The London Blockchain Conference (https://londonblockchain.net/) (LBC) successfully hosted its second government event at the House of Lords on Tuesday 4th March. This exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together leading policymakers, …