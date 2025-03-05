London Blockchain Event Series Successfully Hosts the Second Government Event on Blockchain's role in Public Sector Reform

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The London Blockchain Conference

(https://londonblockchain.net/) (LBC) successfully hosted its second government

event at the House of Lords on Tuesday 4th March.



This exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together leading policymakers,

innovators and public sector leaders to discuss the transformative potential of

blockchain and emerging technologies in public service reform.





The highlight of the event was the roundtable discussion: Unlocking Innovationfor a Smarter Public Sector, which featured a diverse panel of experts and washosted by Alun Cairns, Business Consultant and Former Member of Parliament &Secretary of State of Wales- Marcus Foster, Head of Policy Campaigns at Startup Coalition- Rory Daniels, Senior Programme Manager, Tech UK- Claire Cummings, Founder and CEO, The Centre for Digital Assets and DemocracyLimited- RT. Hon. Lord Carwyn Jones of Penybont, Former First Minister of Wales- Owen Vaughan, Independent Blockchain SpecialistThe discussions delved into the role of blockchain in streamlining publicservices, improving transparency and driving efficiency across governmentdepartments. The panellists explored how blockchain can enhance data security,improve procurement process and support better decision making through immutableand transparent records.Rt. Hon. Lord Jones of Penybont, Former Minister of Wales and Leader of WelshLabour, contributed to the discussion by sharing insights on the role of digitalinnovation in shaping the future of governance and public administration.A key takeaway from the event was the pressing need for collaboration betweengovernment and industry to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology. Thepanellists emphasised the importance of education, strategic investment andregulatory clarity to unlock blockchain's full potential in transforming publicservices.The London Blockchain Conference continues to play a pivotal role in fosteringdialogue between government and technology leaders ensuring that innovationremains at the forefront of public sector reform.About the London Blockchain ConferenceUNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change theworld and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chainsolutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful,and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and networkto build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to seeblockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches,