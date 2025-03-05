GFT Technologies SE Unveils Bold 2025 Guidance!
GFT Technologies SE anticipates a mixed financial outlook for 2025, with revenue growth but declining profits. The company expects a 7% revenue increase to EUR 930 million, while adjusted EBIT and EBT are set to fall. This decline is due to higher investments, efficiency measures, and increased social security contributions. In contrast, 2024 saw a 10% revenue growth and a modest rise in adjusted EBIT.
- GFT Technologies SE expects a revenue growth of 7% to EUR 930 million for the financial year 2025.
- Adjusted EBIT is forecasted to decline by 12% to EUR 68 million for 2025.
- EBT is projected to decrease by 8% to EUR 60 million, falling significantly below market expectations.
- The decline in EBIT and EBT is attributed to higher investments, efficiency measures, and increased social security contributions.
- In 2024, GFT achieved a 10% revenue growth, reaching EUR 870.92 million, and a 6% increase in adjusted EBIT to EUR 77.44 million.
- EBT for 2024 declined by 4% to EUR 65.01 million, benefiting from a one-off gain of EUR 10 million.
The next important date, The translation of "Webcast Vorläufige Jahresergebnisse 2024" to English is "Webcast Preliminary Annual Results 2024.", at GFT Technologies is on 06.03.2025.
The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 20,350EUR and was up +3,19 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.499,70PKT (+4,16 %).
