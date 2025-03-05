GFT Technologies: 10% Revenue Growth & New 5-Year Strategy Revealed!

GFT Technologies SE achieved its FY 2024 guidance with a 10% revenue growth, reaching EUR 871 million, and unveiled a new five-year strategy aiming for EUR 1.5 billion revenue by 2029.

The company plans to become fully AI-centric by 2029, leveraging AI for operational advantages and creating a culture of excellence in digital solutions and technology services.

GFT's strategic initiatives include expanding Tier 1 clients, launching a Global Delivery Platform, and investing in high-value offerings like the generative AI product AI Impact.

The company saw strong growth in key markets, with a 13% revenue increase in Continental Europe and 18% in Brazil, driven by demand for platform modernization and AI solutions.

GFT's generative AI product, AI Impact, contributed to new client wins and productivity gains, with approvals from AWS and Microsoft, and over 4,000 engineers trained.

Despite solid revenue growth, GFT expects lower adjusted EBIT in 2025 due to higher investments, projecting a 7% revenue growth to EUR 930 million and a 12% decline in adjusted EBIT to EUR 68 million.

The next important date, The translation of "Webcast Vorläufige Jahresergebnisse 2024" to English is "Webcast Preliminary Annual Results 2024.", at GFT Technologies is on 06.03.2025.

The price of GFT Technologies at the time of the news was 20,250EUR and was up +2,69 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.499,26PKT (+4,15 %).





