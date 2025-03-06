81 0 Kommentare VT5 Acquisition Co. (A) Confirms 2024 Growth & Profitability Path!

R&S Group is on a remarkable growth trajectory, showcasing impressive financial achievements and setting new records in 2024. With net sales soaring to CHF 282.6 million and an EBIT margin reaching 23.0%, the company has outperformed its previous year's figures. A record order backlog of CHF 278 million and a groundbreaking order intake of CHF 305.5 million underscore the company's robust future sales potential. Looking ahead, R&S Group anticipates a 12% growth in net sales and maintains a stable dividend, promising continued success and stability.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

