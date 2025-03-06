VT5 Acquisition Co. (A) Confirms 2024 Growth & Profitability Path!
R&S Group is on a remarkable growth trajectory, showcasing impressive financial achievements and setting new records in 2024. With net sales soaring to CHF 282.6 million and an EBIT margin reaching 23.0%, the company has outperformed its previous year's figures. A record order backlog of CHF 278 million and a groundbreaking order intake of CHF 305.5 million underscore the company's robust future sales potential. Looking ahead, R&S Group anticipates a 12% growth in net sales and maintains a stable dividend, promising continued success and stability.
- R&S Group's preliminary 2024 net sales reached CHF 282.6 million, up from CHF 201.6 million in 2023.
- Adjusted EBIT for 2024 was CHF 65.1 million, resulting in a 23.0% EBIT margin.
- The company reported a record order backlog of CHF 278 million at year-end 2024, compared to CHF 185.7 million in 2023.
- Order intake for 2024 was CHF 305.5 million, marking a new record and indicating strong future sales potential.
- R&S Group anticipates around 12% net sales growth and an EBIT margin of approximately 20% for 2025, with a stable dividend of CHF 0.50 per share until 2026.
- The company plans to provide further details in its Annual Report on April 15, 2025.
