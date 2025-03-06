Reviving Comet Surges Forward on Growth Path
Comet Holding AG shines bright with a stellar 12.1% sales surge, setting the stage for ambitious growth and leadership changes.
- Comet Holding AG reported a 12.1% increase in net sales for FY24, reaching CHF 445.4 million, with an EBITDA margin improvement from 11.3% to 13.6%.
- The company plans to propose a 50% increase in dividends to CHF 1.50 per share at the Annual General Meeting in April 2025.
- Comet's PCT division saw a 28.1% rise in sales to CHF 247.4 million, with an EBITDA margin of 21.3%, driven by growth in the semiconductor industry and new product commercialization.
- The IXS division faced a 0.9% decline in net sales to CHF 115.9 million, with a negative EBITDA margin of 3.7%, due to underperformance in traditional industrial markets.
- Comet expects FY25 net sales between CHF 480 million and CHF 520 million, with an EBITDA margin of 17.0% to 20.0%, focusing on new product launches and efficiency improvements.
- Benjamin Loh is nominated to succeed Paul Boudre as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with the proposal to be presented at the AGM in April 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Comet Holding is on 06.03.2025.
