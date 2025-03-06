V-ZUG Holding Boosts Sales & Profitability in 2024
V-ZUG Group is on a remarkable trajectory, showcasing resilience and innovation in 2024. With a notable rise in net sales and a robust operating result, the company is poised for continued success. Focusing on sustainability and international expansion, V-ZUG is set to redefine industry standards.
- V-ZUG Group increased its net sales to CHF 591.7 million in 2024, a 1.1% increase from the previous year, with an operating result (EBIT) of CHF 25.3 million, up 50.8%.
- The Board of Directors proposes a distribution of CHF 0.90 per share for the first time since going public, consisting of an ordinary dividend and a withholding tax-free distribution from capital reserves.
- V-ZUG's Swiss market showed positive development with a 3.2% increase in net sales, while international market sales decreased by 8.8%, despite significant growth in Asia/Australia.
- The company completed the construction of the "Zephyr Ost" production building, marking a significant investment in the Swiss industrial sector, with over CHF 300 million invested over the last eight years.
- V-ZUG reduced direct emissions by 5.4% in 2024 and continues to advance its sustainability efforts, including a circular economy initiative and a "Product as a Service" business model.
- V-ZUG expects continued improvement in sales and profitability in 2025, with a focus on product development, customer satisfaction, and international expansion, aiming for a 3% annual sales growth and an EBIT margin of 10-13%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at V-ZUG Holding is on 06.03.2025.
