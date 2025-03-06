ALSO Becomes Europe's Leading Tech & Cloud Provider in EMEA!
ALSO Holding AG's strategic merger with Westcoast propels it to the forefront of Europe's tech sector, driving a €15 billion revenue surge and expanding its footprint in the UK and France by 40%.
- ALSO Holding AG has become Europe’s largest technology provider, consolidating financials with Westcoast to achieve over €15 billion in revenue.
- The acquisition involved an EBITDA multiple of approximately 6, with a quarter of the payment made in shares acquired during a buyback program.
- The company reported an EBITDA of €73 million in 2024, indicating that the merger is financially beneficial for ALSO.
- The integration will enhance operations in the UK and France, increasing the customer base and local sales by 40%.
- The integration process will be managed by a steering committee and will prioritize topics based on profitability potential over several years.
- Joe Hemani, a major shareholder, will continue to engage in the industry and collaborate with various companies to unlock additional potential.
