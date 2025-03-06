Zalando's Growth Soars with Winning Strategy After 2024 Success
Zalando is set to soar with strategic growth plans and sustainability goals, building on its 2024 success.
Foto: Bodo Marks - dpa
- Zalando expects GMV and revenue growth between 4% and 9% in 2025, driven by its ecosystem strategy in both B2C and B2B sectors. Adjusted EBIT is projected to be between 530 million euros and 590 million euros.
- In 2024, Zalando achieved a GMV growth of 4.5% and revenue growth of 4.2%, with adjusted EBIT reaching 511 million euros, surpassing the guidance of 440-480 million euros.
- The number of active customers increased by 4.5% in 2024, reaching an all-time high of 51.8 million.
- Zalando plans to expand its B2C offerings by rolling out an updated loyalty program and expanding into new markets like Portugal, Greece, and Bulgaria in 2025.
- In B2B, Zalando is enhancing its logistics and software services, with ZEOS serving 12 markets and partnering with NEXT for fulfillment in continental Europe.
- Zalando aims to achieve net-zero emissions in its operations and private labels by 2040, and across its entire platform by 2050, with significant progress made in reducing emissions by 2024.
