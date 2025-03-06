Zalando's Growth Soars with Winning Strategy After 2024 Success

Zalando expects GMV and revenue growth between 4% and 9% in 2025, driven by its ecosystem strategy in both B2C and B2B sectors. Adjusted EBIT is projected to be between 530 million euros and 590 million euros.

In 2024, Zalando achieved a GMV growth of 4.5% and revenue growth of 4.2%, with adjusted EBIT reaching 511 million euros, surpassing the guidance of 440-480 million euros.

The number of active customers increased by 4.5% in 2024, reaching an all-time high of 51.8 million.

Zalando plans to expand its B2C offerings by rolling out an updated loyalty program and expanding into new markets like Portugal, Greece, and Bulgaria in 2025.

In B2B, Zalando is enhancing its logistics and software services, with ZEOS serving 12 markets and partnering with NEXT for fulfillment in continental Europe.

Zalando aims to achieve net-zero emissions in its operations and private labels by 2040, and across its entire platform by 2050, with significant progress made in reducing emissions by 2024.

