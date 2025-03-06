69 0 Kommentare PALFINGER's Stellar 2024 Sets Stage for Bright 2025 Outlook

In 2024, PALFINGER AG soared to new heights, marking its second-best financial year ever. With a remarkable revenue of EUR 2.36 billion and a robust EBIT of EUR 185.6 million, the company demonstrated its financial prowess. A proposed dividend of EUR 0.90 per share stands as the second-highest since its IPO in 1999, underscoring shareholder value. PALFINGER's strength lies in its diverse industry and regional footprint, spanning sectors like waste management, marine, and transportation. Expanding its global reach, PALFINGER is setting up a new assembly plant in India, aiming for EUR 300 million in APAC revenue by 2030. Celebrating 25 years on the Vienna Stock Exchange, PALFINGER's shares have outperformed the ATX index. Looking ahead, the company anticipates a bright 2025, with plans to boost revenue to EUR 2.7 billion by 2027.

