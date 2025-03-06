PALFINGER's Stellar 2024 Sets Stage for Bright 2025 Outlook
In 2024, PALFINGER AG soared to new heights, marking its second-best financial year ever. With a remarkable revenue of EUR 2.36 billion and a robust EBIT of EUR 185.6 million, the company demonstrated its financial prowess. A proposed dividend of EUR 0.90 per share stands as the second-highest since its IPO in 1999, underscoring shareholder value. PALFINGER's strength lies in its diverse industry and regional footprint, spanning sectors like waste management, marine, and transportation. Expanding its global reach, PALFINGER is setting up a new assembly plant in India, aiming for EUR 300 million in APAC revenue by 2030. Celebrating 25 years on the Vienna Stock Exchange, PALFINGER's shares have outperformed the ATX index. Looking ahead, the company anticipates a bright 2025, with plans to boost revenue to EUR 2.7 billion by 2027.
- PALFINGER AG recorded its second-best financial year in 2024 with a revenue of EUR 2.36 billion, EBIT of EUR 185.6 million, and a consolidated net result of EUR 100.0 million.
- The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share, the second-highest since its IPO in 1999.
- PALFINGER's resilience is attributed to its broad industry and regional diversification, with significant contributions from waste management, recycling, forestry, public sector, marine, and transportation industries.
- The company is expanding its presence in India with a new assembly plant, targeting EUR 300 million in revenue from the APAC region by 2030.
- PALFINGER celebrated its 25th anniversary on the Vienna Stock Exchange in 2024, with its share price outperforming the ATX index.
- The outlook for 2025 is positive, with expected recovery in European core markets and a target to increase revenue to EUR 2.7 billion and an EBIT margin of 10% by 2027.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 10.04.2025.
