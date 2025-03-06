Siltronic AG Shines in 2024; Faces 2025 Challenges with High Inventory

Siltronic AG demonstrated resilience in 2024 with sales of EUR 1,412.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 363.8 million, despite challenging market conditions.

The company expects muted sales growth for 2025 due to high inventory levels at chip manufacturers and their customers, with sales expected to remain similar to 2024.

EBITDA margin for 2024 was 25.8%, and for 2025, it is expected to be between 22% and 27%.

Capex was significantly reduced to EUR 667.5 million in 2024, with further reductions expected in 2025 to a range of EUR 350 to 400 million.

Net financial debt increased to EUR 733.5 million by the end of 2024, mainly due to high capex levels and the construction of a new 300 mm fab in Singapore.

The company forecasts a significant decline in EBIT for 2025 due to increased depreciation and amortization, with continued negative net cash flow despite improvements.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SILTRONIC AG is on 06.03.2025.

The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 49,72EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 49,76EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.831,65PKT (+5,05 %).





