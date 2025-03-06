Cicor's Strategic Moves Propel Sales & Profits to Record Highs
Cicor Technologies Ltd has shattered records in 2024, marking a year of unprecedented growth and strategic triumphs. With sales soaring by 23.3% to CHF 480.8 million and earnings per share climbing to CHF 6.20, the company has outperformed expectations. Focusing on medical technology, aerospace, and defense, Cicor has carved out significant market share gains. Looking ahead, Cicor aims to reach CHF 1 billion in sales by 2028, driven by its 'Creating Together' strategy.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd reported record sales and profits for 2024, with sales increasing by 23.3% to CHF 480.8 million and earnings per share rising to CHF 6.20.
- The company achieved significant market share gains, with acquisitions contributing 26.1% to sales growth, despite a slight organic decline of -1.6%.
- Net profit surged by 131.7% to CHF 27.3 million, aided by favorable exchange rates and a normalized tax rate.
- Cicor's strategic focus on medical technology, aerospace, and defense led to substantial growth, particularly in aerospace and defense, which expanded by 94.4%.
- The company aims for sales of at least CHF 1 billion by 2028 under its "Creating Together" strategy, emphasizing operational excellence and new customer acquisition.
- Cicor's balance sheet improved with stable net debt of CHF 44.1 million and a reduced leverage ratio of 0.74, positioning the company for continued growth.
+0,26 %
+1,04 %
+6,60 %
+20,34 %
+41,94 %
+63,16 %
+87,61 %
+27,13 %
ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte