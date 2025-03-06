77 0 Kommentare Cicor's Strategic Moves Propel Sales & Profits to Record Highs

Cicor Technologies Ltd has shattered records in 2024, marking a year of unprecedented growth and strategic triumphs. With sales soaring by 23.3% to CHF 480.8 million and earnings per share climbing to CHF 6.20, the company has outperformed expectations. Focusing on medical technology, aerospace, and defense, Cicor has carved out significant market share gains. Looking ahead, Cicor aims to reach CHF 1 billion in sales by 2028, driven by its 'Creating Together' strategy.

