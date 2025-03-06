77 0 Kommentare Impressive Results Thrive Amid Tough Conditions

In a year marked by economic hurdles, Geberit AG stood resilient, showcasing robust performance and strategic prowess. Despite a sluggish European construction sector and currency fluctuations, Geberit not only maintained but enhanced its market position. With innovative product launches and strategic investments, the company sustained its sales and operating margins. Geberit's adept management led to a currency-adjusted sales rise and a stable EBITDA margin, underscoring its financial acumen.

