    Impressive Results Thrive Amid Tough Conditions

    In a year marked by economic hurdles, Geberit AG stood resilient, showcasing robust performance and strategic prowess. Despite a sluggish European construction sector and currency fluctuations, Geberit not only maintained but enhanced its market position. With innovative product launches and strategic investments, the company sustained its sales and operating margins. Geberit's adept management led to a currency-adjusted sales rise and a stable EBITDA margin, underscoring its financial acumen.

    • Geberit AG achieved convincing operating results despite a challenging environment, with increased sales and sales volumes despite a decline in the European building construction industry.
    • The company successfully launched new products, contributing to maintaining operating margins close to the previous year's level.
    • Geberit managed to absorb the impacts of high wage inflation and a stronger Swiss franc, executing all major investment projects as planned.
    • In 2024, net sales reached CHF 3,085 million, maintaining the previous year's level, with a currency-adjusted increase of 2.5%.
    • Operating cashflow (EBITDA) decreased by 0.9% to CHF 913 million, but after currency adjustments, it increased by 2.7%, with the EBITDA margin decreasing by 30 basis points to 29.6%.
    • Net income decreased by 3.2% to CHF 597 million due to a higher tax rate driven by the OECD minimum taxation law, with earnings per share slightly decreasing by 1.8% to CHF 18.06.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 06.03.2025.


