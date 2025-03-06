ANDRITZ Achieves Strong 2024 Results

ANDRITZ reported a slight decline in revenue of 4% for 2024, totaling 8.31 billion EUR, while maintaining a stable EBITA margin of 8.6%.

The company achieved a net income margin of 6%, surpassing its 2026 target ahead of schedule, with net income remaining stable at 496.5 MEUR.

Order intake for 2024 was 8.28 billion EUR, a decrease of 3% from the previous year, with significant growth in Hydropower and Environment & Energy sectors.

The fourth quarter saw a strong order intake of 2.53 billion EUR, a 24% increase compared to Q4 2023, particularly driven by Hydropower orders.

ANDRITZ announced an increase in dividends to 2.60 EUR per share, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

For 2025, the company anticipates stable revenue and operational profitability, projecting revenue between 8.0 billion EUR and 8.3 billion EUR, supported by a solid backlog and growth in service demand.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 23.04.2025.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 59,65EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.





