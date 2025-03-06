CompuGroup Medical: FY 2024 Results Align, Growth Expected in 2025
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA faced a revenue dip in 2024 but saw a rise in recurring revenues, underscoring stability. With a focus on AI and innovation, the company eyes growth in 2025.
Foto: CompuGroup Medical
- CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA reported 2024 revenues of EUR 1,154.0 million, 3% below the previous year due to high one-off effects in 2023.
- Recurring revenues increased by 5% to EUR 853.9 million, now accounting for 74% of total revenues.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined by 15% to EUR 224.6 million, with a margin of 19%, while R&D expenses rose to EUR 255 million.
- The company continued its AI initiatives, with products like CGM ONE and CGM STELLA utilizing AI-based functions.
- CGM expects to return to growth in 2025, with organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage range.
- A dividend of EUR 0.05 per share is proposed for the Annual General Meeting on August 01, 2025, reflecting the company's long-term innovation and growth strategy.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at CompuGroup Medical is on 06.03.2025.
The price of CompuGroup Medical at the time of the news was 22,560EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.512,74PKT (+4,24 %).
-0,98 %
+0,09 %
-0,97 %
+40,74 %
-20,73 %
-51,32 %
-60,77 %
-16,98 %
+3.061,47 %
ISIN:DE000A288904WKN:A28890
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte