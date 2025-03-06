q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

Original-Research
FY24p beats profitability expectations; chg. est. & PT
Topic: QBY released FY24 preliminary figures, where top-line was in line with expectations but EBITDA significantly ahead of the company's guidance and especially our estimates. In detail:
FY24 sales came in at EUR 193m, which is in line with our and street's estimates (both EUR 193m). Sales were once more driven by the Managed Services segment (+4.9% yoy to EUR 135m) while the
Consulting segment showed a 5.7% yoy decline to EUR 57.3m.
Strong gross margin improvement by 3.4pp yoy to 18.0% driven mostly by an improved near- and offshore ratio of 14% at YE. Thanks to the discontinuation of low margin consulting projects as well as
a further expanding near- and off-shore ratio, gross margin is seen to further improve to over 20% in FY25e.
EBITDA beat. FY24 EBITDA came in at EUR 10.5m, thus significantly beating our estimate of EUR 9.2m, consensus (EUR 9.2m) as well as the company's guidance (EUR 8-10m). Besides the improved gross
profit, efficiency measures in SG&A were the main drivers behind the stronger than expected improvement (+83% yoy even including last years positive one-off).
The strong release was topped off by a strongly improved FCF of EUR 3.2m (company definition). Mind you, that QBY defines FCF as the total change in net liquidity (excl. M&A). According to our
calculation, FY24 FCF should have come in at EUR 5.7m.
In addition to the release of the preliminary figures, management also put out an FY25 guidance, targeting sales in the range of EUR 184-190m, an EBITDA of EUR 12-15m as well as sustained positive net income. While the EBITDA outlook is in line with our old estimates (EUR 14.6m), our sales figure was significantly above with EUR 204m. The gap is mainly explained by an accounting change. In accordance with IFRS 15, a total of EUR 12.6m FY24 sales, mainly related to SAP and Microsoft contracts, will no longer be accounted as revenues, as only the profits from the respective customers relationships will be accounted.Hence, the new guidance has to be put into perspective with a base revenue of EUR 180m, implying 2.2-5.6% growth.
EUR 30m M&A war chest. During yesterday's CC, CEO Rixen confirmed that the company is at an advanced stage to acquire 1-2 targets in FY25. Here, the management is looking for margin accretive
targets with EUR >10m sales. Given the recent announcement of the (likely) new government intending to spend big on defense and infrastructure going forward, the company will likely look for
targets with a high public sector exposure (healthcare, energy, defense), which was also confirmed during the CC. Rixen also explained that the company could spend up to EUR 30m on M&A given
the company's strong net cash position. Mind you, that future M&A is not reflected in our model, thus providing upside to our estimates.
Given the strong release as well as the promising outlook, valuation remains attractive at 3.2x EV/EBITDA FY25e (1.9x FY26e)
We reiterate BUY with a new EUR 1.30 PT (old: EUR 1.10) based on DCF.
Vorläufige Zahlen 2024: Umsatz steigt auf 192,6 Mio. €, Free Cashflow verbessert sich auf 3,2 Mio. €
Prognose 2025: EBITDA von 12 bis 15 Mio. € und Konzerngewinn geplant
"Strategie 2025plus" stärkt Ertragskraft und schafft Wachstumschancen
Köln, 5. März 2025. In einem wirtschaftlich sehr herausfordernden Umfeld gelang es q.beyond im Jahr 2024, die Ertragskraft noch stärker zu verbessern als erwartet: Nach vorläufigen Berechnungen stieg das EBITDA im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr um 84 % auf 10,5 Mio. €. Zuletzt hatte das Unternehmen einen Anstieg des EBITDA um deutlich mehr als 40 % auf 8 bis 10 Mio. € bei einem Umsatz von eher 192 als 198 Mio. € und einem positiven Free Cashflow erwartet. Der Umsatz wuchs 2024 nach vorläufigen Berechnungen um 3,3 Mio. € auf 192,6 Mio. €, der Free Cashflow stieg um 1,5 Mio. € auf 3,2 Mio. €.
Sollte dieser Tage nicht voab Zahlen kommen?
"Aktienkurs folge noch nicht der positiven Entwicklung. Qb habe sich zum reinen Serviceanbieter gewandelt
Aktuell Konzentration auf mit schlanker Organisation auf margenstärkere Geschäftsfelder. Parole laute: "Profitabilität vor Wachstum", was sich beginne auszuzahlen
in 9M 2024 Umsatz nur leicht auf 141.4 (138.5) erhöht. "Sehr positiv ist allerdings der hohe Anteil an wiederkehrenden Erlösen aus länger laufenden Verträgen zu bewerten..." der belaufe sich jetzt auf 74 %, was eine gut Basis für eine nachhaltig solide Geschäftsentwicklung sei. Ca. 3/4 des Umsatzes stamme aus den 5 Fokusbranchen Handel, Logistik, produzierendes Gewerbe, Financial Services und öffentlichem Sektor. Das EBITDA habe sich signifikant auf € 6.4 (-0.1) und damit deutlich stärker als der Umsatz. Beigetragen dazu habe insbesondere die Ausweitung Nearshore- und Offshore-Ateils auf 13 % ('Ziel: 20 %), Folge: Senkung Personalkostenquote auf 50 % (53 %), der mit Abstand größte Aufwandposten. Neben den 10 in D gibt es Standorte in Baltikum, Spanien, Indien und eine neue Dependence in USA. In 2024 soll EBITDAum mehr als 40 % auf € 8 bis 10 Mio. zulegen. Marge daher zwischen 4 und 5%, 2025 sollen es 7 bis 8 % und mittelfristig bis 10 % werden. Dann wird auf eine Nettoliquidität von € 0,31 (0,30) / Aktie hingewiesen zum 30.09.2024 €38.7 (37.6) Mio. und auf das Fehlen von Bankverbindlichkeiten.
Operative Geschäft benötige planmäßig keine zusätzlichen Mittel mehr, daher stehe der Betrag mehr oder weniger ganz für Akquisitionen oder Ausschüttungen zur Verfügung. in 9M 2024 sei ein deutlich positiver Cashflow von € 2.4 (1.1) Mio. erwirtschaftet worden. Nicht schön sei das mit € -2.8 (-11.7) Mio. immer noch leicht negative Konzernergebnis. Noch reiche das Bruttoergebnis nicht aus, im alle Kosten zu decken. AB Gj 2025 werde jedoch insgesamt ein positiver Wert erwartet. Dann wollen Vorstand und AR über das Thema Dividende diskutieren."