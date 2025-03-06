    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    European Commission announces new competitions for 2026 - European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism

    Brussels (ots) - Today, the European Commission launches the 2026 edition of the
    European Capital of Smart Tourism and the European Green Pioneer of Smart
    Tourism competitions. Tourism destinations across Europe are invited to submit
    their innovative practices of smart and sustainable tourism to become leading
    examples in European tourism.

    As one of the EU's largest economic sectors, tourism plays a crucial role in
    economic growth and job creation. The Smart Tourism initiative recognises cities
    implementing new digital tools and practices such as equal opportunity and
    access to visitors, sustainable development and support to creative industries
    and local talent. With these competitions, the European Commission promotes and
    awards the future of smart and sustainable tourism in Europe.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Spotify Technology!
    Short
    605,30€
    Basispreis
    3,39
    Ask
    × 14,57
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Long
    531,15€
    Basispreis
    4,47
    Ask
    × 12,14
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    To compete for the 2026 titles, cities are asked to demonstrate their innovative
    tourism practices and submit their applications online
    (https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/apply_en) . Applications will first
    be evaluated by a panel of independent experts. In the second step, shortlisted
    cities will be asked to present their candidature in front of the European Jury.
    The European Jury will select two winners, the 'European Capital of Smart
    Tourism 2026' and the 'European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2026', which will
    be announced in November 2025.

    Both competitions are open to cities across both the EU as well as to non-EU
    countries participating in the Single Market Programme (SMP) (https://ec.europa.
    eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/docs/2021-2027/smp/guidance/list-3rd-count
    ry-participation_smp_en.pdf) - formerly the COSME Programme. Eligible countries
    include all 27 EU Member States and non-EU countries participating in the SMP,
    including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo[1], Liechtenstein,
    Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

    European Capital of Smart Tourism 2026 - Smart gets you further

    The European Capital of Smart Tourism recognises outstanding achievements by
    European cities as tourism destinations in four categories: sustainability,
    accessibility, digitalisation as well as cultural heritage and creativity.

    It has a proven track record of success. The 2026 European Capital of Smart
    Tourism is the seventh edition of the competition. Torino was selected as the
    2025 Smart Capital. Previous winners include Dublin as 2024 Capital, Pafos and
    Seville as 2023 Capitals, Bordeaux and València as the 2022 Capitals, Gothenburg
    and Málaga as the 2020 Capitals, while Helsinki and Lyon won the inaugural
    competition and jointly held the 2019 titles. Since 2024, there is only one
    Seite 1 von 2


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Spotify Technology - A2JEGN - LU1778762911

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Spotify Technology vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    European Commission announces new competitions for 2026 - European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism Today, the European Commission launches the 2026 edition of the European Capital of Smart Tourism and the European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism competitions. Tourism destinations across Europe are invited to submit their innovative practices of …