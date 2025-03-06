European Commission announces new competitions for 2026 - European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism

Brussels (ots) - Today, the European Commission launches the 2026 edition of the

European Capital of Smart Tourism and the European Green Pioneer of Smart

Tourism competitions. Tourism destinations across Europe are invited to submit

their innovative practices of smart and sustainable tourism to become leading

examples in European tourism.



As one of the EU's largest economic sectors, tourism plays a crucial role in

economic growth and job creation. The Smart Tourism initiative recognises cities

implementing new digital tools and practices such as equal opportunity and

access to visitors, sustainable development and support to creative industries

and local talent. With these competitions, the European Commission promotes and

awards the future of smart and sustainable tourism in Europe.





To compete for the 2026 titles, cities are asked to demonstrate their innovativetourism practices and submit their applications online(https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/apply_en) . Applications will firstbe evaluated by a panel of independent experts. In the second step, shortlistedcities will be asked to present their candidature in front of the European Jury.The European Jury will select two winners, the 'European Capital of SmartTourism 2026' and the 'European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2026', which willbe announced in November 2025.Both competitions are open to cities across both the EU as well as to non-EUcountries participating in the Single Market Programme (SMP) (https://ec.europa.eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/docs/2021-2027/smp/guidance/list-3rd-country-participation_smp_en.pdf) - formerly the COSME Programme. Eligible countriesinclude all 27 EU Member States and non-EU countries participating in the SMP,including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo[1], Liechtenstein,Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.European Capital of Smart Tourism 2026 - Smart gets you furtherThe European Capital of Smart Tourism recognises outstanding achievements byEuropean cities as tourism destinations in four categories: sustainability,accessibility, digitalisation as well as cultural heritage and creativity.It has a proven track record of success. The 2026 European Capital of SmartTourism is the seventh edition of the competition. Torino was selected as the2025 Smart Capital. Previous winners include Dublin as 2024 Capital, Pafos andSeville as 2023 Capitals, Bordeaux and València as the 2022 Capitals, Gothenburgand Málaga as the 2020 Capitals, while Helsinki and Lyon won the inauguralcompetition and jointly held the 2019 titles. Since 2024, there is only one