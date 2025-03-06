European Commission announces new competitions for 2026 - European Capital and Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism
Brussels (ots) - Today, the European Commission launches the 2026 edition of the
European Capital of Smart Tourism and the European Green Pioneer of Smart
Tourism competitions. Tourism destinations across Europe are invited to submit
their innovative practices of smart and sustainable tourism to become leading
examples in European tourism.
As one of the EU's largest economic sectors, tourism plays a crucial role in
economic growth and job creation. The Smart Tourism initiative recognises cities
implementing new digital tools and practices such as equal opportunity and
access to visitors, sustainable development and support to creative industries
and local talent. With these competitions, the European Commission promotes and
awards the future of smart and sustainable tourism in Europe.
European Capital of Smart Tourism and the European Green Pioneer of Smart
Tourism competitions. Tourism destinations across Europe are invited to submit
their innovative practices of smart and sustainable tourism to become leading
examples in European tourism.
As one of the EU's largest economic sectors, tourism plays a crucial role in
economic growth and job creation. The Smart Tourism initiative recognises cities
implementing new digital tools and practices such as equal opportunity and
access to visitors, sustainable development and support to creative industries
and local talent. With these competitions, the European Commission promotes and
awards the future of smart and sustainable tourism in Europe.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
To compete for the 2026 titles, cities are asked to demonstrate their innovative
tourism practices and submit their applications online
(https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/apply_en) . Applications will first
be evaluated by a panel of independent experts. In the second step, shortlisted
cities will be asked to present their candidature in front of the European Jury.
The European Jury will select two winners, the 'European Capital of Smart
Tourism 2026' and the 'European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2026', which will
be announced in November 2025.
Both competitions are open to cities across both the EU as well as to non-EU
countries participating in the Single Market Programme (SMP) (https://ec.europa.
eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/docs/2021-2027/smp/guidance/list-3rd-count
ry-participation_smp_en.pdf) - formerly the COSME Programme. Eligible countries
include all 27 EU Member States and non-EU countries participating in the SMP,
including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo[1], Liechtenstein,
Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.
European Capital of Smart Tourism 2026 - Smart gets you further
The European Capital of Smart Tourism recognises outstanding achievements by
European cities as tourism destinations in four categories: sustainability,
accessibility, digitalisation as well as cultural heritage and creativity.
It has a proven track record of success. The 2026 European Capital of Smart
Tourism is the seventh edition of the competition. Torino was selected as the
2025 Smart Capital. Previous winners include Dublin as 2024 Capital, Pafos and
Seville as 2023 Capitals, Bordeaux and València as the 2022 Capitals, Gothenburg
and Málaga as the 2020 Capitals, while Helsinki and Lyon won the inaugural
competition and jointly held the 2019 titles. Since 2024, there is only one
tourism practices and submit their applications online
(https://smart-tourism-capital.ec.europa.eu/apply_en) . Applications will first
be evaluated by a panel of independent experts. In the second step, shortlisted
cities will be asked to present their candidature in front of the European Jury.
The European Jury will select two winners, the 'European Capital of Smart
Tourism 2026' and the 'European Green Pioneer of Smart Tourism 2026', which will
be announced in November 2025.
Both competitions are open to cities across both the EU as well as to non-EU
countries participating in the Single Market Programme (SMP) (https://ec.europa.
eu/info/funding-tenders/opportunities/docs/2021-2027/smp/guidance/list-3rd-count
ry-participation_smp_en.pdf) - formerly the COSME Programme. Eligible countries
include all 27 EU Member States and non-EU countries participating in the SMP,
including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo[1], Liechtenstein,
Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.
European Capital of Smart Tourism 2026 - Smart gets you further
The European Capital of Smart Tourism recognises outstanding achievements by
European cities as tourism destinations in four categories: sustainability,
accessibility, digitalisation as well as cultural heritage and creativity.
It has a proven track record of success. The 2026 European Capital of Smart
Tourism is the seventh edition of the competition. Torino was selected as the
2025 Smart Capital. Previous winners include Dublin as 2024 Capital, Pafos and
Seville as 2023 Capitals, Bordeaux and València as the 2022 Capitals, Gothenburg
and Málaga as the 2020 Capitals, while Helsinki and Lyon won the inaugural
competition and jointly held the 2019 titles. Since 2024, there is only one
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Spotify Technology - A2JEGN - LU1778762911
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Spotify Technology vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
awsx schrieb 12.11.24, 23:36
mitdiskutieren »
>> Externen Inhalt hier ansehen <<
>> Externen Inhalt hier ansehen <<
Profitjaegerx7x schrieb 23.04.24, 18:47
Interessant, die Zahlen waren gut, beat bei Umsatz und Ergebnis, Kunden steigen weiter stark.mitdiskutieren »
Spannend, trotz des positiven Ergebnisses hat man Steuern zurückerhalten und dadurch 0.97USD pro Aktie verdient.
Hätte man 20% Steuern gezahlt wäre man bei den erwarteten 0.70 USD gelandet.
die Gross Margin entwickelt sich stark, ein wichtiger Hebel für die zukünftigen Gewinne. Es bleibt aber dabei, dass hier wohl keine 40% drin sind (aktuell ca. 28%). Eine weiter starke Steigerung ist definitiv nötig um die hohen KGVs mal zu senken.
Spannend, trotz des positiven Ergebnisses hat man Steuern zurückerhalten und dadurch 0.97USD pro Aktie verdient.
Hätte man 20% Steuern gezahlt wäre man bei den erwarteten 0.70 USD gelandet.
die Gross Margin entwickelt sich stark, ein wichtiger Hebel für die zukünftigen Gewinne. Es bleibt aber dabei, dass hier wohl keine 40% drin sind (aktuell ca. 28%). Eine weiter starke Steigerung ist definitiv nötig um die hohen KGVs mal zu senken.
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte