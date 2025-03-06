ZEISS Lightfield 4D for instant volumetric high-speed imaging / Capturing physiological and neuronal processes in 3D (FOTO)

Jena (ots) - - High-speed fluorescence imaging of physiological and neuronal

processes



- Gentle long-term observation of living organisms



- Accelerated data collection on large samples





ZEISS announces the launch of Lightfield 4D, a new microscopy technology basedon the light-field principle. As a new imaging mode integrated into the newZEISS LSM 910 and LSM 990 confocal microscope systems, ZEISS Lightfield 4Dredefines the way researchers observe living organisms, especially in theneurosciences, cancer research, developmental biology, and plant sciences. Itenables instant volumetric high-speed imaging, allowing researchers to image thedynamic processes of life in complete samples with unprecedented temporalresolution.The new technology addresses the critical need for 4D imaging - combining volumeand time to truly understand biological processes. Traditional opticalsectioning techniques that rely on sequential image acquisition to createZ-stack images have long struggled with the limitations of sequential imageacquisition, which introduces time delays and compromises the spatiotemporalaccuracy of data. ZEISS Lightfield 4D overcomes these challenges by imagingentire 3D data sets at a precise moment in time, eliminating time delays withina captured volume.Accelerating microscopic imaging: One snap, one volumeUtilizing a micro lens array, ZEISS Lightfield 4D generates 37 individual imagessimultaneously, capturing comprehensive 3D information in real-time. Thisinnovative approach allows for the creation of Z-stacks through advanceddeconvolution-based processing, achieving an impressive rate of up to 80 volumeZ-stacks per second, providing insights into rapid biological events such asphysiological and neuronal processes.Improving biological insight with speed and gentlenessA complete Z-stack is captured in one illumination event. This reduces lightexposure and phototoxic effects. It allows for long-term imaging of entireliving organisms at high temporal density, following biological processes overlong periods of time. The unmatched speed of ZEISS Lightfield 4D facilitates thecapture of multi-color volumes of large samples, enhancing productivity ofexperiments across various applications."Combining volume and time to enhance our understanding of complex biologicalprocesses, ZEISS Lightfield 4D represents a leap forward in 4D imaging," saysDr. Bernhard Zimmermann, Head of Life Sciences Microscopy at ZEISS. "We believethat Lightfield 4D will redefine the imaging landscape. This innovative systemempowers researchers to capture biological processes in real-time, providingunprecedented insights into the dynamic nature of life."New LSM platformsThe combination of the remarkable imaging flexibility of laser scanningmicroscopes (LSMs) and the gentle and instant volume imaging capabilities ofZEISS Lightfield 4D enables previously impossible experiments and pushesscientific research to new frontiers. In conjunction with the launch ofLightfield 4D, ZEISS introduces enhanced versions of its LSM platforms: ZEISSLSM 910 and LSM 990. These upgraded systems feature new high-bandwidthelectronics that support beampath technology for exceptional light preservation,visualization of high dynamic ranges, and a broad wavelength bandwidth.Additionally, image quality improvements with ZEISS Airyscan jDCV are nowavailable for all Airyscan Multiplex modes. With the help of the MicroscopyCopilot, a personal AI assistant, researchers can interactively explore newpossibilities for their imaging experiments.For more information, please visit: https://zeiss.ly/nw-lightfield-4dContact:ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions,Vybhav Sinha,Email: mailto:press.microscopy@zeiss.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178894/5984806OTS: ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions