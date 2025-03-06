ZEISS Lightfield 4D for instant volumetric high-speed imaging / Capturing physiological and neuronal processes in 3D (FOTO)
Jena (ots) - - High-speed fluorescence imaging of physiological and neuronal
processes
- Gentle long-term observation of living organisms
- Accelerated data collection on large samples
ZEISS announces the launch of Lightfield 4D, a new microscopy technology based
on the light-field principle. As a new imaging mode integrated into the new
ZEISS LSM 910 and LSM 990 confocal microscope systems, ZEISS Lightfield 4D
redefines the way researchers observe living organisms, especially in the
neurosciences, cancer research, developmental biology, and plant sciences. It
enables instant volumetric high-speed imaging, allowing researchers to image the
dynamic processes of life in complete samples with unprecedented temporal
resolution.
The new technology addresses the critical need for 4D imaging - combining volume
and time to truly understand biological processes. Traditional optical
sectioning techniques that rely on sequential image acquisition to create
Z-stack images have long struggled with the limitations of sequential image
acquisition, which introduces time delays and compromises the spatiotemporal
accuracy of data. ZEISS Lightfield 4D overcomes these challenges by imaging
entire 3D data sets at a precise moment in time, eliminating time delays within
a captured volume.
Accelerating microscopic imaging: One snap, one volume
Utilizing a micro lens array, ZEISS Lightfield 4D generates 37 individual images
simultaneously, capturing comprehensive 3D information in real-time. This
innovative approach allows for the creation of Z-stacks through advanced
deconvolution-based processing, achieving an impressive rate of up to 80 volume
Z-stacks per second, providing insights into rapid biological events such as
physiological and neuronal processes.
Improving biological insight with speed and gentleness
A complete Z-stack is captured in one illumination event. This reduces light
exposure and phototoxic effects. It allows for long-term imaging of entire
living organisms at high temporal density, following biological processes over
long periods of time. The unmatched speed of ZEISS Lightfield 4D facilitates the
capture of multi-color volumes of large samples, enhancing productivity of
experiments across various applications.
"Combining volume and time to enhance our understanding of complex biological
processes, ZEISS Lightfield 4D represents a leap forward in 4D imaging," says
Dr. Bernhard Zimmermann, Head of Life Sciences Microscopy at ZEISS. "We believe
that Lightfield 4D will redefine the imaging landscape. This innovative system
empowers researchers to capture biological processes in real-time, providing
unprecedented insights into the dynamic nature of life."
New LSM platforms
The combination of the remarkable imaging flexibility of laser scanning
microscopes (LSMs) and the gentle and instant volume imaging capabilities of
ZEISS Lightfield 4D enables previously impossible experiments and pushes
scientific research to new frontiers. In conjunction with the launch of
Lightfield 4D, ZEISS introduces enhanced versions of its LSM platforms: ZEISS
LSM 910 and LSM 990. These upgraded systems feature new high-bandwidth
electronics that support beampath technology for exceptional light preservation,
visualization of high dynamic ranges, and a broad wavelength bandwidth.
Additionally, image quality improvements with ZEISS Airyscan jDCV are now
available for all Airyscan Multiplex modes. With the help of the Microscopy
Copilot, a personal AI assistant, researchers can interactively explore new
possibilities for their imaging experiments.
For more information, please visit: https://zeiss.ly/nw-lightfield-4d
Contact:
ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions,
Vybhav Sinha,
Email: mailto:press.microscopy@zeiss.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178894/5984806
OTS: ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions
