ZEISS Lightfield 4D for instant volumetric high-speed imaging / Capturing physiological and neuronal processes in 3D (FOTO)

    Jena (ots) - - High-speed fluorescence imaging of physiological and neuronal
    processes

    - Gentle long-term observation of living organisms

    - Accelerated data collection on large samples

    ZEISS announces the launch of Lightfield 4D, a new microscopy technology based
    on the light-field principle. As a new imaging mode integrated into the new
    ZEISS LSM 910 and LSM 990 confocal microscope systems, ZEISS Lightfield 4D
    redefines the way researchers observe living organisms, especially in the
    neurosciences, cancer research, developmental biology, and plant sciences. It
    enables instant volumetric high-speed imaging, allowing researchers to image the
    dynamic processes of life in complete samples with unprecedented temporal
    resolution.

    The new technology addresses the critical need for 4D imaging - combining volume
    and time to truly understand biological processes. Traditional optical
    sectioning techniques that rely on sequential image acquisition to create
    Z-stack images have long struggled with the limitations of sequential image
    acquisition, which introduces time delays and compromises the spatiotemporal
    accuracy of data. ZEISS Lightfield 4D overcomes these challenges by imaging
    entire 3D data sets at a precise moment in time, eliminating time delays within
    a captured volume.

    Accelerating microscopic imaging: One snap, one volume

    Utilizing a micro lens array, ZEISS Lightfield 4D generates 37 individual images
    simultaneously, capturing comprehensive 3D information in real-time. This
    innovative approach allows for the creation of Z-stacks through advanced
    deconvolution-based processing, achieving an impressive rate of up to 80 volume
    Z-stacks per second, providing insights into rapid biological events such as
    physiological and neuronal processes.

    Improving biological insight with speed and gentleness

    A complete Z-stack is captured in one illumination event. This reduces light
    exposure and phototoxic effects. It allows for long-term imaging of entire
    living organisms at high temporal density, following biological processes over
    long periods of time. The unmatched speed of ZEISS Lightfield 4D facilitates the
    capture of multi-color volumes of large samples, enhancing productivity of
    experiments across various applications.

    "Combining volume and time to enhance our understanding of complex biological
    processes, ZEISS Lightfield 4D represents a leap forward in 4D imaging," says
    Dr. Bernhard Zimmermann, Head of Life Sciences Microscopy at ZEISS. "We believe
    that Lightfield 4D will redefine the imaging landscape. This innovative system
    empowers researchers to capture biological processes in real-time, providing
    unprecedented insights into the dynamic nature of life."

    New LSM platforms

    The combination of the remarkable imaging flexibility of laser scanning
    microscopes (LSMs) and the gentle and instant volume imaging capabilities of
    ZEISS Lightfield 4D enables previously impossible experiments and pushes
    scientific research to new frontiers. In conjunction with the launch of
    Lightfield 4D, ZEISS introduces enhanced versions of its LSM platforms: ZEISS
    LSM 910 and LSM 990. These upgraded systems feature new high-bandwidth
    electronics that support beampath technology for exceptional light preservation,
    visualization of high dynamic ranges, and a broad wavelength bandwidth.
    Additionally, image quality improvements with ZEISS Airyscan jDCV are now
    available for all Airyscan Multiplex modes. With the help of the Microscopy
    Copilot, a personal AI assistant, researchers can interactively explore new
    possibilities for their imaging experiments.

    For more information, please visit: https://zeiss.ly/nw-lightfield-4d

