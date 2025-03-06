Silver Follows Suit
Significant Price Increases After Gold Rally / Rising Industrial Demand and Attractive Prices Drive the Market (FOTO)
Frankfurt (ots) - Following a year in which gold repeatedly surged to new
all-time highs, silver is now increasingly capturing the attention of the
markets. Over the past year, the price of silver has risen by an impressive 29%,
while investors who bought at the lowest price and sold at the peak achieved
remarkable gains of up to 59%.
Industrial Demand Fuels Growth
Industrial Demand Fuels Growth
Silver remains an essential component of modern technologies and industries. In
particular, the electronics sector and the rapidly expanding artificial
intelligence (AI) industry are driving demand for the precious metal at an
unprecedented pace. According to the industry association Silver Institute,
industrial applications currently account for approximately 58% of global silver
demand, with an upward trajectory. The rapid electrification of industries, the
expansion of renewable energy, and an AI hardware boom continue to push demand
higher.
Beyond its industrial applications, silver is also gaining traction as an
investment asset. Particularly for retail investors, it serves as an appealing
alternative and complement to gold. "Silver presents an excellent opportunity
for newcomers to build wealth. Due to its comparatively lower price, it remains
accessible to investors with smaller budgets," explains Christian Rauch, CEO of
Degussa. Analysts forecast continued double-digit price increases this year,
potentially driving the price as high as $35 per troy ounce.
A critical factor influencing silver's future price trajectory is the supply
outlook. Experts warn that silver mine production may struggle to keep pace with
rising demand. Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America, cautions:
"Insufficient investment in new mining projects is leading to a structural
deficit, which will further constrain supply." Meanwhile, above-ground reserves
are depleting, with a significant portion of industrially utilised silver being
lost permanently due to recycling inefficiencies.
Another key market indicator signalling further silver price appreciation in the
coming months is the gold-silver ratio, which measures how many ounces of silver
are required to purchase one ounce of gold. Historically, silver prices tended
to rise following periods of a high gold-silver ratio. Currently, the ratio
stands at 91, compared to a historical average range of 50 to 70. Long-term
investors and market analysts interpret this as a strong bullish signal for the
future performance of silver.
Tax Advantages of Investing in Silver
Despite the 2022 abolition of differential taxation on silver imports from
non-EU countries, investors still have effective opportunities to benefit from
tax-efficient strategies. One such option is the Degussa Tax-Free Silver
Storage.
"Our clients can buy and sell silver free of VAT there, allowing them to invest
with maximum efficiency. Our experts at Degussa branches are always available to
provide guidance," explains Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa.
Conclusion: Silver Poised to Be a Winner in the Years Ahead
The combination of surging demand, constrained supply, and strong market
indicators points to a continued upward trajectory for silver prices. Experts
regard silver as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to capitalise on
the next precious metals rally.
Learn more about the campaign: http://www.degussa.com
About Degussa Goldhandel
The name Degussa is synonymous with quality and reliability in the world of
precious metals. As a trusted provider of certified investment bars and bullion
coins, Degussa Goldhandel offers comprehensive services for precious metal
investments and holds a market-leading position among independent precious metal
dealers in Europe. With a team of approximately 220 employees, the company
currently operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and the
United Kingdom.
