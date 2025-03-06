Significant Price Increases After Gold Rally / Rising Industrial Demand and Attractive Prices Drive the Market (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - Following a year in which gold repeatedly surged to new

all-time highs, silver is now increasingly capturing the attention of the

markets. Over the past year, the price of silver has risen by an impressive 29%,

while investors who bought at the lowest price and sold at the peak achieved

remarkable gains of up to 59%.



Industrial Demand Fuels Growth





Silver remains an essential component of modern technologies and industries. Inparticular, the electronics sector and the rapidly expanding artificialintelligence (AI) industry are driving demand for the precious metal at anunprecedented pace. According to the industry association Silver Institute,industrial applications currently account for approximately 58% of global silverdemand, with an upward trajectory. The rapid electrification of industries, theexpansion of renewable energy, and an AI hardware boom continue to push demandhigher.Beyond its industrial applications, silver is also gaining traction as aninvestment asset. Particularly for retail investors, it serves as an appealingalternative and complement to gold. "Silver presents an excellent opportunityfor newcomers to build wealth. Due to its comparatively lower price, it remainsaccessible to investors with smaller budgets," explains Christian Rauch, CEO ofDegussa. Analysts forecast continued double-digit price increases this year,potentially driving the price as high as $35 per troy ounce.A critical factor influencing silver's future price trajectory is the supplyoutlook. Experts warn that silver mine production may struggle to keep pace withrising demand. Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America, cautions:"Insufficient investment in new mining projects is leading to a structuraldeficit, which will further constrain supply." Meanwhile, above-ground reservesare depleting, with a significant portion of industrially utilised silver beinglost permanently due to recycling inefficiencies.Another key market indicator signalling further silver price appreciation in thecoming months is the gold-silver ratio, which measures how many ounces of silverare required to purchase one ounce of gold. Historically, silver prices tendedto rise following periods of a high gold-silver ratio. Currently, the ratiostands at 91, compared to a historical average range of 50 to 70. Long-terminvestors and market analysts interpret this as a strong bullish signal for thefuture performance of silver.Tax Advantages of Investing in SilverDespite the 2022 abolition of differential taxation on silver imports fromnon-EU countries, investors still have effective opportunities to benefit fromtax-efficient strategies. One such option is the Degussa Tax-Free SilverStorage."Our clients can buy and sell silver free of VAT there, allowing them to investwith maximum efficiency. Our experts at Degussa branches are always available toprovide guidance," explains Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa.Conclusion: Silver Poised to Be a Winner in the Years AheadThe combination of surging demand, constrained supply, and strong marketindicators points to a continued upward trajectory for silver prices. Expertsregard silver as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to capitalise onthe next precious metals rally.