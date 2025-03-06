    Silver Follows Suit

    Significant Price Increases After Gold Rally / Rising Industrial Demand and Attractive Prices Drive the Market (FOTO)

    Frankfurt (ots) - Following a year in which gold repeatedly surged to new
    all-time highs, silver is now increasingly capturing the attention of the
    markets. Over the past year, the price of silver has risen by an impressive 29%,
    while investors who bought at the lowest price and sold at the peak achieved
    remarkable gains of up to 59%.

    Industrial Demand Fuels Growth

    Silver remains an essential component of modern technologies and industries. In
    particular, the electronics sector and the rapidly expanding artificial
    intelligence (AI) industry are driving demand for the precious metal at an
    unprecedented pace. According to the industry association Silver Institute,
    industrial applications currently account for approximately 58% of global silver
    demand, with an upward trajectory. The rapid electrification of industries, the
    expansion of renewable energy, and an AI hardware boom continue to push demand
    higher.

    Beyond its industrial applications, silver is also gaining traction as an
    investment asset. Particularly for retail investors, it serves as an appealing
    alternative and complement to gold. "Silver presents an excellent opportunity
    for newcomers to build wealth. Due to its comparatively lower price, it remains
    accessible to investors with smaller budgets," explains Christian Rauch, CEO of
    Degussa. Analysts forecast continued double-digit price increases this year,
    potentially driving the price as high as $35 per troy ounce.

    A critical factor influencing silver's future price trajectory is the supply
    outlook. Experts warn that silver mine production may struggle to keep pace with
    rising demand. Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America, cautions:
    "Insufficient investment in new mining projects is leading to a structural
    deficit, which will further constrain supply." Meanwhile, above-ground reserves
    are depleting, with a significant portion of industrially utilised silver being
    lost permanently due to recycling inefficiencies.

    Another key market indicator signalling further silver price appreciation in the
    coming months is the gold-silver ratio, which measures how many ounces of silver
    are required to purchase one ounce of gold. Historically, silver prices tended
    to rise following periods of a high gold-silver ratio. Currently, the ratio
    stands at 91, compared to a historical average range of 50 to 70. Long-term
    investors and market analysts interpret this as a strong bullish signal for the
    future performance of silver.

    Tax Advantages of Investing in Silver

    Despite the 2022 abolition of differential taxation on silver imports from
    non-EU countries, investors still have effective opportunities to benefit from
    tax-efficient strategies. One such option is the Degussa Tax-Free Silver
    Storage.

    "Our clients can buy and sell silver free of VAT there, allowing them to invest
    with maximum efficiency. Our experts at Degussa branches are always available to
    provide guidance," explains Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa.

    Conclusion: Silver Poised to Be a Winner in the Years Ahead

    The combination of surging demand, constrained supply, and strong market
    indicators points to a continued upward trajectory for silver prices. Experts
    regard silver as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking to capitalise on
    the next precious metals rally.

    Learn more about the campaign: http://www.degussa.com

    About Degussa Goldhandel

    The name Degussa is synonymous with quality and reliability in the world of
    precious metals. As a trusted provider of certified investment bars and bullion
    coins, Degussa Goldhandel offers comprehensive services for precious metal
    investments and holds a market-leading position among independent precious metal
    dealers in Europe. With a team of approximately 220 employees, the company
    currently operates 16 branches across Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and the
    United Kingdom.

