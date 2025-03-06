Semperit Holding's 2024 Dividend Proposal Deviates from Policy

Semperit AG Holding's Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the financial year 2024.

This proposed dividend is the same as the dividend for the 2023 financial year.

The payout ratio for the proposed dividend exceeds the company's dividend policy, which aims to distribute around 50% of earnings after taxes.

The Executive Board cites a strong liquidity situation and positive free cash flow development as reasons for the deviation from the policy.

The annual results for 2024 will be published on March 20, 2025, and the Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 23, 2025.

Semperit AG Holding is an international group specializing in high-quality elastomer products, employing around 4,200 people across 16 production sites worldwide.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 17.03.2025.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 14,330EUR and was up +1,78 % compared with the previous day.





