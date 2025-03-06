NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED A THREE-YEAR ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CONTRACT BY SATORP IN SAUDI ARABIA

Milan (ots/PRNewswire) -



- NextChem Tech will provide engineering and technology solutions to improve

energy efficiency and carbon footprint of the Sulfur Recovery Complex at

SATORP's refinery

- This agreement strengthens the relationship with SATORP and the Group's

presence in the region



MAIRE (MI: MAIRE) announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions),

through its subsidiary NextChem Tech , has been awarded a three-year contract by

SATORP - a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies - to provide

engineering and technology services related to the Sulphur Recovery Complex of

SATORP's refinery in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





