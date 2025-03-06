    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED A THREE-YEAR ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CONTRACT BY SATORP IN SAUDI ARABIA

    Milan (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - NextChem Tech will provide engineering and technology solutions to improve
    energy efficiency and carbon footprint of the Sulfur Recovery Complex at
    SATORP's refinery
    - This agreement strengthens the relationship with SATORP and the Group's
    presence in the region

    MAIRE (MI: MAIRE) announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions),
    through its subsidiary NextChem Tech , has been awarded a three-year contract by
    SATORP - a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies - to provide
    engineering and technology services related to the Sulphur Recovery Complex of
    SATORP's refinery in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

    Specifically, NextChem Tech will provide process and engineering advisory
    services to enhance performance, support operational troubleshooting, and
    improve energy efficiency and the carbon footprint of the three units (Sulfur
    Recovery Unit, Amine Regeneration Unit and Sour Water Stripper) which compose
    the Sulphur Recovery Complex.

    The services will also include recommendations for capital investment
    opportunities, design enhancements, and technology improvements. This award
    reinforces NEXTCHEM's position as reliable technology and process leader,
    recognized for its expertise and commitment to continuous R&D and innovation.

    Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE , commented: "This collaboration marks a
    significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to drive sustainability and
    efficiency in the refining industry. This agreement not only strengthens our
    relationship with SATORP, after TECNIMONT's multibillion-dollar petrochemical
    expansion project awarded in June 2023 - so called Amiral project -, but also
    underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge engineering and technology
    solutions that reduce environmental impact."

    MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing
    the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream
    market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines:
    Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With
    operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs over 9,800 people. MAIRE is listed
    on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information:
    https://www.groupmaire.com/ .

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379433/4631640/MAIRE_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextchem-maire
    -awarded-a-three-year-engineering-and-technology-services-contract-by-satorp-in-
    saudi-arabia-302394959.html

    Contact:

    Tommaso Verani,
    Tommaso.Verani@groupmaire.com,
    +39 366 6494966; Claudia Ciccarone,
    claudia.ciccarone@groupmaire.com; Francesca Prosperi,
    francesca.prosperi@groupmaire.com; Claudia Arrighini,
    claudia.arrighini@groupmaire.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149960/5985483
    OTS: Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.


