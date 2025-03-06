NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED A THREE-YEAR ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CONTRACT BY SATORP IN SAUDI ARABIA
- NextChem Tech will provide engineering and technology solutions to improve
energy efficiency and carbon footprint of the Sulfur Recovery Complex at
SATORP's refinery
- This agreement strengthens the relationship with SATORP and the Group's
presence in the region
MAIRE (MI: MAIRE) announces that NEXTCHEM (Sustainable Technology Solutions),
through its subsidiary NextChem Tech , has been awarded a three-year contract by
SATORP - a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies - to provide
engineering and technology services related to the Sulphur Recovery Complex of
SATORP's refinery in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Specifically, NextChem Tech will provide process and engineering advisory
services to enhance performance, support operational troubleshooting, and
improve energy efficiency and the carbon footprint of the three units (Sulfur
Recovery Unit, Amine Regeneration Unit and Sour Water Stripper) which compose
the Sulphur Recovery Complex.
The services will also include recommendations for capital investment
opportunities, design enhancements, and technology improvements. This award
reinforces NEXTCHEM's position as reliable technology and process leader,
recognized for its expertise and commitment to continuous R&D and innovation.
Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE , commented: "This collaboration marks a
significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to drive sustainability and
efficiency in the refining industry. This agreement not only strengthens our
relationship with SATORP, after TECNIMONT's multibillion-dollar petrochemical
expansion project awarded in June 2023 - so called Amiral project -, but also
underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge engineering and technology
solutions that reduce environmental impact."
MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing
the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream
market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines:
Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With
operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs over 9,800 people. MAIRE is listed
on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information:
https://www.groupmaire.com/ .
