Finanzinvestor will US-Apothekenkette Walgreens kaufen und von der Börse nehmen

GreenLantern1 schrieb 04.03.25, 19:59

"The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Sycamore was closing in on a deal to acquire Walgreens for $11.30 a share to $11.40 a share in cash, or about $10 billion."

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sycamore-nears-acquisition-walgreens-boots-012509366.html



Das wäre nicht viel....