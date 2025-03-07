5 0 Kommentare SFS Triumphs in Tough 2024 Financial Year!

In a year marked by economic turbulence, SFS Group Schweiz AG has emerged resilient, showcasing impressive financial results for 2024. With sales reaching CHF 3,039.0 million and an EBIT margin of 11.6%, the company has demonstrated robust performance. Despite operating in a challenging economic environment characterized by uneven business performance and inventory destocking, SFS Group navigated the year successfully. The company also made significant strides in sustainability, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices. Positioned strategically, SFS Group is ready to tackle ongoing economic challenges and seize future opportunities.

