SFS Triumphs in Tough 2024 Financial Year!
In a year marked by economic turbulence, SFS Group Schweiz AG has emerged resilient, showcasing impressive financial results for 2024. With sales reaching CHF 3,039.0 million and an EBIT margin of 11.6%, the company has demonstrated robust performance. Despite operating in a challenging economic environment characterized by uneven business performance and inventory destocking, SFS Group navigated the year successfully. The company also made significant strides in sustainability, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices. Positioned strategically, SFS Group is ready to tackle ongoing economic challenges and seize future opportunities.
- SFS Group Schweiz AG achieved a good result in the challenging 2024 financial year.
- The company operated in a difficult economic environment with uneven business performance and ongoing inventory destocking.
- SFS Group reported sales of CHF 3,039.0 million and an EBIT margin of 11.6%.
- Significant progress was made in the area of sustainability.
- SFS Group is well-positioned to handle current economic challenges and potential opportunities.
- The announcement was released as an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SFS Group is on 07.03.2025.
