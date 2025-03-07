    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    ADTRAN Holdings: Unveils CFO Transition in Leadership Shift

    ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. announces Timothy Santo as its new CFO, succeeding Uli Dopfer, who transitions to a new role. Santo's extensive finance experience promises to boost the company's financial strategies.

    • ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. announces the appointment of Timothy Santo as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 10, 2025.
    • Santo succeeds Uli Dopfer, who will transition to a new role within the company.
    • Timothy Santo has over 25 years of corporate finance experience, including executive roles at public companies like GE Capital and Conn’s, Inc.
    • ADTRAN's CEO, Tom Stanton, emphasizes Santo's ability to enhance earnings power and shareholder value through effective financial strategies.
    • Dopfer will remain on the Management Board of Adtran Networks SE and assist in the transition process.
    • ADTRAN Holdings is a leading provider of networking and communications solutions, serving various sectors globally.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADTRAN Holdings is on 08.05.2025.

    The price of ADTRAN Holdings at the time of the news was 8,7760EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.


    ADTRAN Holdings

    +0,84 %
    -13,91 %
    -19,01 %
    +11,70 %
    +51,73 %
    -54,88 %
    ISIN:US00486H1059WKN:A3C7M6





