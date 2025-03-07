Austrian Post 2024: Revenue & Earnings Surge Across All Divisions
Austrian Post soared to new heights in 2024, marking a remarkable 13.9% revenue increase. The Parcel & Logistics division led the charge with an impressive 20.9% surge. Earnings climbed as EBITDA rose by 8.0% and EBIT by 9.0%. Despite economic challenges, elections and the Turkish Lira exchange rate provided a positive boost. Operating free cash flow jumped by 14.6%, with a proposed dividend of EUR 1.83 per share. Looking ahead, Austrian Post aims for modest growth, focusing on efficiency, international expansion, and decarbonization.
- Austrian Post's revenue increased by 13.9% in 2024 to EUR 3,123.1m, with growth in all divisions, notably in Parcel & Logistics by 20.9%.
- Earnings also rose, with EBITDA up by 8.0% to EUR 422.7m and EBIT by 9.0% to EUR 207.3m.
- The company experienced positive momentum from elections and the Turkish Lira exchange rate, despite a challenging economic environment.
- Operating free cash flow increased by 14.6% to EUR 253.9m, and a dividend of EUR 1.83 per share is proposed for 2025.
- The outlook for 2025 includes modest revenue growth, with a focus on efficiency and productivity, aiming for an EBIT of around EUR 200m.
- Investments will focus on international growth and decarbonization, with CAPEX expected between EUR 150m and EUR 160m.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Oesterreichische Post is on 11.03.2025.
The price of Oesterreichische Post at the time of the news was 32,48EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,65EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,54 % since publication.
