Exclusive: The Payments Group's Christoph Gerlinger Speaks Out!

The Payments Group Holding is undergoing a strategic turnaround to overcome past challenges and improve shareholder value.

The company has faced significant losses in its private equity business, leading to its discontinuation in early 2024 due to poor earnings prospects.

Christoph Gerlinger, the Managing Director, highlights ongoing legal disputes with former major shareholder SGT Capital LLC, including claims for overdue payments totaling 5.3 million euros.

The company is focusing on acquiring a 75% stake in four fintech and PayTech companies, which is expected to provide new growth and earnings opportunities.

TPG aims to differentiate itself in the market by offering integrated B2B and B2C payment solutions, with a target of reaching 500 million euros in transaction volume within three years.

The acquisition deal involves a combination of cash and treasury shares, with plans for future growth driven by an e-money license and partnerships with online merchants.

The next important date, Press release on the corporate/annual financial statements, at The Payments Group Holding is on 17.04.2025.

The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,6575EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.






