Exclusive: The Payments Group's Christoph Gerlinger Speaks Out!
Amidst financial turbulence, The Payments Group Holding is embarking on a transformative journey to redefine its market position and enhance shareholder value. After grappling with substantial losses in its private equity sector, the company is poised for a strategic overhaul. Navigating legal disputes and aiming for a 500 million euro transaction volume, TPG is setting its sights on new horizons. With a focus on fintech acquisitions and innovative payment solutions, TPG is charting a course towards renewed growth and success.
- The Payments Group Holding is undergoing a strategic turnaround to overcome past challenges and improve shareholder value.
- The company has faced significant losses in its private equity business, leading to its discontinuation in early 2024 due to poor earnings prospects.
- Christoph Gerlinger, the Managing Director, highlights ongoing legal disputes with former major shareholder SGT Capital LLC, including claims for overdue payments totaling 5.3 million euros.
- The company is focusing on acquiring a 75% stake in four fintech and PayTech companies, which is expected to provide new growth and earnings opportunities.
- TPG aims to differentiate itself in the market by offering integrated B2B and B2C payment solutions, with a target of reaching 500 million euros in transaction volume within three years.
- The acquisition deal involves a combination of cash and treasury shares, with plans for future growth driven by an e-money license and partnerships with online merchants.
The next important date, Press release on the corporate/annual financial statements, at The Payments Group Holding is on 17.04.2025.
The price of The Payments Group Holding at the time of the news was 0,6575EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous
day.
