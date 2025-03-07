BIKE24: From -€3M to +€5M EBITDA in 2024! Exec Board Shake-Up!
BIKE24's impressive financial recovery and strategic expansion underscore its strength in the e-commerce sector, setting the stage for continued success as it navigates leadership changes.
- BIKE24's adjusted EBITDA improved from EUR -3 million in 2023 to EUR +5 million in 2024, meeting profitability targets.
- Revenue grew by 7% in Q4 2024 year-over-year, with full-year revenue stable at EUR 226 million.
- BIKE24 completed its European expansion strategy by launching country-specific online shops in Poland and Finland.
- CFO Timm Armbrust will leave BIKE24 on June 30, 2025, after 9 years, having played a key role in the company's growth and IPO.
- BIKE24 is a leading e-commerce platform for bikes in Europe, offering 77,000 products from over 800 brands.
- The full results for the fiscal year 2024 will be published on March 26, 2025.
