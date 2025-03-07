BIKE24: From -€3M to +€5M EBITDA in 2024! Exec Board Shake-Up!

BIKE24's adjusted EBITDA improved from EUR -3 million in 2023 to EUR +5 million in 2024, meeting profitability targets.

Revenue grew by 7% in Q4 2024 year-over-year, with full-year revenue stable at EUR 226 million.

BIKE24 completed its European expansion strategy by launching country-specific online shops in Poland and Finland.

CFO Timm Armbrust will leave BIKE24 on June 30, 2025, after 9 years, having played a key role in the company's growth and IPO.

BIKE24 is a leading e-commerce platform for bikes in Europe, offering 77,000 products from over 800 brands.

The full results for the fiscal year 2024 will be published on March 26, 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Bike24 Holding is on 26.03.2025.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 1,0600EUR and was up +5,63 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +11,79 % since publication.





